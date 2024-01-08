Compassion – and a tinge of guilt – unites the Commons over the Post Office scandal

Blower cartoon

To those who say “self-driving cars will be perfectly safe”, I ask: “Would you ride one that operates on Horizon?”

There was an outbreak of New Year unity in the Commons during a statement on the Post Office scandal – horror at the lives destroyed by a bug-filled computer system, disgust at the Post Office’s bizarrely ruthless persecution of innocent people.

Did the organisation not wonder, asked Peter Bottomley, why its sub-postmasters were “suddenly going crooked on that scale?” Its zealous prosecution of 736 citizens makes one wonder if, instead of exchanging currency and selling stamps, we ought to put the Post Office in charge of the police service. Alas, I’m not sure we have enough jail cells to keep up with their sense of mission.

The Government and Labour both praised the ITV drama, Mr Bates vs the Post Office, which seems to have galvanised popular opinion. It is a “bittersweet” moment, said the SNP’s Marion Fellows, for those journalists and politicians who have been hammering away at the issue for years with scant attention.

I’m told that last time it was debated, the chamber was sparsely attended. On this occasion, the Tory benches were near-full, and about 30 Labour MPs dragged themselves away from din-dins to have their say – the Commons schedule having run into the evening due to an earlier, very long ding-ding about Israel.

The Gaza statement had been packed to the rafters with Lefties. Of course. I’ll never understand the Left’s obsession with injustices committed overseas in preference to the outrages being perpetrated by our own state against our own people. Had one of the post offices been located on the West Bank, or the counter of a WH Smith in East Timor, the scandal would have been a socialist cause célèbre. John Pilger would’ve made a film about it.

Back to reality: how rare, and nice, to hear Labour’s Jonathan Reynolds compliment the Government’s Kevin Hollinrake’s handling of compensation for the victims. But then just as compassion unites the House, so does a tinge of guilt.

Why, some ask, didn’t Keir Starmer intervene in the Horizon scandal when he was director of public prosecutions? Why did Ed Davey refuse to meet Alan Bates, the leader of the campaign, in May 2010? The latter protests that he was lied to by the Post Office, but isn’t it the business of ministers to insist on contact with the public – to find out the facts for themselves?

It’s funny how the Lib Dems are still recovering from the trauma of their five minutes in government a decade ago, still haunted by their brief experiment in responsibility. Oh, they’re very good at winning by-elections and knocking over polystyrene “blue walls”, but on this occasion they were as horribly “establishment” as everyone else.

David Davis, the eternal voice of reason, said the Government must “accelerate investigatory procedures of the real villains” – ongoing cases mean he couldn’t use names, but “we know who they are” – and several MPs observed that it might be time to question the honours received by people associated with the scandal.

Sir Ed Davey did not attend the debate.

