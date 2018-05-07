Compelling images from around the world, May 7

A child dressed as a revolutionary Zacapoaztla indigenous soldier marches during the re-enactment of The Battle of Puebla between the Zacapoaztlas and French army as part of the Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Mexico City, Saturday, May 5, 2018. Cinco de Mayo commemorates the victory of an ill-equipped Mexican army over French troops in Puebla on May 5, 1862. (AP Photo/Christian Palma)

A fan walks through the concourse before the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Refugees and migrants are rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after leaving Libya trying to reach European soil aboard an overcrowded rubber boat, north of Libyan coast, Sunday, May 6, 2018. In total 105 refugees and migrants from various countries, including Bangladesh, Egypt, Nigeria, Marrocos, Gana, Pakistan, Sudan, Libya, Eritrea and Senegal, were rescued in the overcrowded rubber boat. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Here’s a compilation of the thought-provoking images of events from across the world.