Competition Shelby Cobra tops Bonhams' Goodwood Revival sale

Two vehicles with strong racing pedigree broke the £1 million barrier at Bonhams' Goodwood Revival Sale last weekend, with an original competition Shelby Cobra and ex-TWR Jaguar XJR-13 headlining a 319 lot super sale.



The 1964 Shelby Cobra 289ci Competition Roadster was the highest grossing lot, selling at £1,359,000. The chassis was one of only 32 competition cars that were developed and made in-house by the Shelby factory, and is still eligible for historic racing competition.





Tom Payne, the recipient of and racer of the car once Ford were done with it, had the vehicle built to the 'factory' specification because of his existing relationship with Ford and Shelby. The car came with a 4,727cc small-block Ford V8 engine built to full-race specification with high-compression cylinder heads and four twin-choke Weber carburettors. It last went to auction in the UK just four years ago.







Rivalling it in the motorsport stakes was the 1990 Jaguar XJR-11 Group C prototype. One of three made for the World Sportscar Championship, it was built by Tom Walkinshaw Racing and developed under the eye of Ross Brawn, who later went on to substantial success in Formula 1 with Ferrari and Mercedes. It also surpassed the million mark at £1,191,000.



Its V64V engine, which later appeared in the XJ220 supercar, was capable of hitting 750bhp in period. It won at Silverstone in the hands of Martin Brundle and Alain Ferté, and was restored by JD Classics over the last year to ensure it would be competitive on a return to Group C racing in historics.







The highest grossing road-going vehicle was a 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster. The post-war machine, originally exported to the USA, sold for £754,2000, despite the decor not being in original specification. Two decades older and almost as valuable was a 1937 Jaguar SS100 3½-litre Roadster, selling at £631,000. One of less than 120 3½-litre models built, it remained with one family for 53 years before heading to the Revival Auction, and a full restoration of the car started a decade ago.







An Aston Martin DB4 GT, so popular it now has an official continuation car, went under the hammer at £563,500. The previous owner purchased the spec DB4 car in 'barn find' condition and commissioned marque specialists Chris Shenton Engineering to carry out a 'no-expense-spared' restoration, shortening it by five inches and fitting a new 4.7-litre engine to bring it to GT specification.







Ever popular at auctions, a vintage Bugatti once again wowed buyers with a 1924 Type 30 Two-Seat Racer going for £540,500. The car has been under the same ownership for almost half a century, having previously been found in a junk yard.



Less famous than its GT40 cousin, the 1968-69-Type Ford P68 'F3L' Group 6 Endurance Racing Coupe still had a history in endurance racing in Europe and the ex-Alan Mann Racing Team chassis sold for £511,750.







Although it didn't reach some of the dizzying prices of the other lots, the most iconic race transporter in the world still attracted £402,500. The 1956 Fiat Bartoletti Tipo 642 Racing Car Transporter was used by the factory Maserati and Shelby teams and also appeared heavily in the Steve McQueen film 'Le Mans'.







One buyer, presumably the owner of a Rolls Royce, spent £460,00 on the UK registration plate 'RR 1'.