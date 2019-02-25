Competitive Yukon skier follows after Olympian parents' footsteps

Sasha Masson of Whitehorse was a newborn when he attended his first Canada Winter Games with his mom and dad.

His parents — Alain Masson and Lucy Steele-Masson — are both Olympic cross-country skiers, and Alain is a long-time ski coach with the Yukon team.

"It's always been a part of our family. I hope for [Sasha] that it's something that he wants to do for himself," said Lucy.

So far, it is — 16-year-old Sasha earned himself a spot on Team Yukon at the Canada Winter Games this week in Red Deer, Alta.

"I don't feel much pressure. Maybe there might be some," Sasha said.

"I kind of want to just see what rolls out in the near future. I would hope maybe one day, I have the possibility to go to the Olympics."

Alain acknowledges that Sasha might have it tougher than some of his teammates, with his dad as coach.

"It probably is harder for the athlete than it is for the coach, because we're probably, in order to be fair, we're maybe giving them even less," Alain said.

"It puts family members in a more difficult position, but it's the price to pay to have family involved in sports."

For Lucy, it could be tempting sometimes to also play coach with Sasha, but she says it's not hard to resist.

"I love being the mom. I get to drive around and do that kind of thing. I think one coach in the family is enough," she said.