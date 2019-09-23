The Complete List of 2019 Emmy Winners

The Emmy Awards are over and now that all the red carpet looks have been dissected, it’s time to learn who took home the shiny gold statuettes. This year’s nominees ranged from the prestige achievers (awards favorite Escape at Dannemora, cult hit Succession) to the expected crowd-pleasers (a whole lot of Game of Thrones). Without further ado, let’s take a look at the full list of winners.
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Stephen Root, Barry (HBO)
Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)
Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) - WINNER
Tony Hale, Veep (HBO)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sarah Goldberg, Barry (HBO)
Sian Clifford, Fleabag (Amazon)
Olivia Colman, Fleabag (Amazon)
Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) - WINNER
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Anna Chlumsky, Veep (HBO)
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Barry, “Ronny/Lily” (HBO)
Fleabag, “Episode 1” (Amazon) - WINNER
Pen15, “Anna Ishii-Peters” (Hulu)
Russian Doll, “A Warm Body” (Netflix)
Russian Doll, “Nothing in This World Is Easy” (Netflix)
The Good Place, “Janet(s)” (NBC)
Veep, “Veep” (HBO)
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Barry, “The Audition” (HBO)
Barry, “Ronny/Lily” (HBO)
Fleabag, “Episode 1” (Amazon) - WINNER
The Big Bang Theory, “The Stockholm Syndrome” (CBS)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone” (Amazon)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going to the Catskills!” (Amazon)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll (Netflix)
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (CBC)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon) - WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)
Don Cheadle, Black Monday (Showtime)
Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Bill Hader, Barry (HBO) - WINNER
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (CBC)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Emily Watson, Chernobyl (HBO)
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects (HBO)
Patricia Arquette, The Act (Hulu) - WINNER
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us (Netflix)
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal (Amazon) - WINNER
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl (HBO)
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
John Leguizamo, When They See Us (Netflix)
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us (Netflix)
Asante Blackk, When They See Us (Netflix)
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
Russell T. Davies, A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
Craig Mazin, Chernobyl (HBO) - WINNER
Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, Jerry Stahl, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Steven Levenson, Joel Fields, Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury, When They See Us (Netflix)
Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
Johan Renck, Chernobyl (HBO) - WINNER
Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon, FX
Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon, FX
Ava DuVernay, When They See Us, Netflix
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects (HBO)
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us (Netflix)
Joey King, The Act (Hulu)
Niecy Nash, When They See Us (Netflix)
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon (FX) - WINNER
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective (HBO)
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
Jared Harris, Chernobyl (HBO)
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (Netflix) - WINNER
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Writing for a Variety Special
Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh (Netflix)
Amy Schumer Growing (Netflix)
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (CBS)
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (Netflix) - WINNER
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)
Directing for a Variety Special
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (CBS)
Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (Netflix)
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ (ABC)
Springsteen on Broadway (Netflix) - WINNER
The Oscars (ABC)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO) - WINNER
Michael Kelly, House of Cards (Netflix)
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us (NBC)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve (BBC America)
Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix) - WINNER
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Better Call Saul, “Winner” (AMC)
Bodyguard, “Episode 1” (Netflix)
Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne” (HBO)
Killing Eve, “Nice and Neat” (BBC America)
Succession, “Nobody Is Ever Missing” (HBO) - WINNER
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne” (HBO)
Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks” (HBO)
Game of Thrones, “The Long Night” (HBO)
Killing Eve, “Desperate Times” (BBC America)
Ozark, “Reparations” (Netflix) - WINNER
Succession, “Celebration” (HBO)
The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly” (Hulu)
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Billy Porter, Pose (FX) - WINNER
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (NBC)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America) - WINNER
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)
Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)
Mandy Moore, This Is Us (NBC)
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (BBC America)
Robin Wright, House of Cards (Netflix)
Outstanding Reality Competition
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) - WINNER
The Amazing Race (CBS)
The Voice (NBC)
Top Chef (Bravo)
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris (TruTV)
Documentary Now! (IFC)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman (Hulu)
Saturday Night Live (NBC) - WINNER
Who Is America? (Showtime)
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) - WINNER
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Outstanding Limited Series
Chernobyl (HBO) - WINNER
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
When They See Us (Netflix)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry (HBO)
Fleabag (Amazon) - WINNER
The Good Place (NBC)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Russian Doll (Netflix)
Schitt’s Creek (CBC)
Veep (HBO)
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Bodyguard (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO) - WINNER
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Ozark (Netflix)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
OutstandingTelevision Movie
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix) - WINNER
Brexit: The Uncivil War (HBO)
Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
King Lear (Amazon)
My Dinner With Hervé (HBO)
