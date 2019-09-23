The Complete List of 2019 Emmy Winners

The Emmy Awards are over and now that all the red carpet looks have been dissected, it’s time to learn who took home the shiny gold statuettes. This year’s nominees ranged from the prestige achievers (awards favorite Escape at Dannemora, cult hit Succession) to the expected crowd-pleasers (a whole lot of Game of Thrones). Without further ado, let’s take a look at the full list of winners.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Stephen Root, Barry (HBO)

Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)

Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) - WINNER

Tony Hale, Veep (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, Barry (HBO)

Sian Clifford, Fleabag (Amazon)

Olivia Colman, Fleabag (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) - WINNER

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Anna Chlumsky, Veep (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Barry, “Ronny/Lily” (HBO)

Fleabag, “Episode 1” (Amazon) - WINNER

Pen15, “Anna Ishii-Peters” (Hulu)

Russian Doll, “A Warm Body” (Netflix)

Russian Doll, “Nothing in This World Is Easy” (Netflix)

The Good Place, “Janet(s)” (NBC)

Veep, “Veep” (HBO)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Barry, “The Audition” (HBO)

Barry, “Ronny/Lily” (HBO)

Fleabag, “Episode 1” (Amazon) - WINNER

The Big Bang Theory, “The Stockholm Syndrome” (CBS)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone” (Amazon)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going to the Catskills!” (Amazon)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll (Netflix)

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (CBC)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon) - WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Don Cheadle, Black Monday (Showtime)

Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO) - WINNER

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (CBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Emily Watson, Chernobyl (HBO)

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects (HBO)

Patricia Arquette, The Act (Hulu) - WINNER

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us (Netflix)

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal (Amazon) - WINNER

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl (HBO)

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

John Leguizamo, When They See Us (Netflix)

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us (Netflix)

Asante Blackk, When They See Us (Netflix)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

Russell T. Davies, A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

Craig Mazin, Chernobyl (HBO) - WINNER

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, Jerry Stahl, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Steven Levenson, Joel Fields, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury, When They See Us (Netflix)

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

Johan Renck, Chernobyl (HBO) - WINNER

Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon, FX

Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon, FX

Ava DuVernay, When They See Us, Netflix

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects (HBO)

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us (Netflix)

Joey King, The Act (Hulu)

Niecy Nash, When They See Us (Netflix)

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon (FX) - WINNER

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective (HBO)

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

Jared Harris, Chernobyl (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (Netflix) - WINNER

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Writing for a Variety Special

Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh (Netflix)

Amy Schumer Growing (Netflix)

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (CBS)

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (Netflix) - WINNER

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

Directing for a Variety Special

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (CBS)

