The Complete List of 2019 Emmy Winners

Emma Specter

The Emmy Awards are over and now that all the red carpet looks have been dissected, it’s time to learn who took home the shiny gold statuettes. This year’s nominees ranged from the prestige achievers (awards favorite Escape at Dannemora, cult hit Succession) to the expected crowd-pleasers (a whole lot of Game of Thrones). Without further ado, let’s take a look at the full list of winners.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Stephen Root, Barry (HBO)

Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)

Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) - WINNER

Tony Hale, Veep (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, Barry (HBO)

Sian Clifford, Fleabag (Amazon)

Olivia Colman, Fleabag (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) - WINNER

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Anna Chlumsky, Veep (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Barry, “Ronny/Lily” (HBO)

Fleabag, “Episode 1” (Amazon) - WINNER

Pen15, “Anna Ishii-Peters” (Hulu)

Russian Doll, “A Warm Body” (Netflix)

Russian Doll, “Nothing in This World Is Easy” (Netflix)

The Good Place, “Janet(s)” (NBC)

Veep, “Veep” (HBO)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Barry, “The Audition” (HBO)

Barry, “Ronny/Lily” (HBO)

Fleabag, “Episode 1” (Amazon) - WINNER

The Big Bang Theory, “The Stockholm Syndrome” (CBS)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone” (Amazon)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going to the Catskills!” (Amazon)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll (Netflix)

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (CBC)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon) - WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Don Cheadle, Black Monday (Showtime)

Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO) - WINNER

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (CBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Emily Watson, Chernobyl (HBO)

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects (HBO)

Patricia Arquette, The Act (Hulu) - WINNER

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us (Netflix)

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal (Amazon) - WINNER

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl (HBO)

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

John Leguizamo, When They See Us (Netflix)

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us (Netflix)

Asante Blackk, When They See Us (Netflix)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

Russell T. Davies, A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

Craig Mazin, Chernobyl (HBO) - WINNER

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, Jerry Stahl, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Steven Levenson, Joel Fields, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Ava DuVernay, Michael Starrbury, When They See Us (Netflix)

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

Johan Renck, Chernobyl (HBO) - WINNER

Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon, FX

Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon, FX

Ava DuVernay, When They See Us, Netflix

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects (HBO)

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us (Netflix)

Joey King, The Act (Hulu)

Niecy Nash, When They See Us (Netflix)

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon (FX) - WINNER

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective (HBO)

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

Jared Harris, Chernobyl (HBO)

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (Netflix) - WINNER

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Writing for a Variety Special

Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh (Netflix)

Amy Schumer Growing (Netflix)

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (CBS)

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (Netflix) - WINNER

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

Directing for a Variety Special

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (CBS)

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé (Netflix)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ (ABC)

Springsteen on Broadway (Netflix) - WINNER

The Oscars (ABC)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO) - WINNER

Michael Kelly, House of Cards (Netflix)

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us (NBC)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve (BBC America)

Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix) - WINNER

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul, “Winner” (AMC)

Bodyguard, “Episode 1” (Netflix)

Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne” (HBO)

Killing Eve, “Nice and Neat” (BBC America)

Succession, “Nobody Is Ever Missing” (HBO) - WINNER

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne” (HBO)

Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks” (HBO)

Game of Thrones, “The Long Night” (HBO)

Killing Eve, “Desperate Times” (BBC America)

Ozark, “Reparations” (Netflix) - WINNER

Succession, “Celebration” (HBO)

The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly” (Hulu)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Billy Porter, Pose (FX) - WINNER

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (NBC)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America) - WINNER

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)

Mandy Moore, This Is Us (NBC)

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (BBC America)

Robin Wright, House of Cards (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality Competition

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) - WINNER

The Amazing Race (CBS)

The Voice (NBC)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris (TruTV)

Documentary Now! (IFC)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman (Hulu)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) - WINNER

Who Is America? (Showtime)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) - WINNER

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl (HBO) - WINNER

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon) - WINNER

The Good Place (NBC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (CBC)

Veep (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO) - WINNER

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

OutstandingTelevision Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix) - WINNER

Brexit: The Uncivil War (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

King Lear (Amazon)

My Dinner With Hervé (HBO)

See All the Celebrity Arrivals From the Emmy Awards 2019:

Emmy Awards 2019: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet

Zendaya in custom Vera Wang Collection and Cartier jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner in Richard Quinn

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West in Vivienne Westwood

Photo: Getty Images

Billy Porter in Michael Kors Collection

Photo: Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow in Valentino Haute Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Mahershala Ali in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX

Photo: Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones in Stuart Weitzman shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton and Fred Leighton jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Busy Philipps in Lela Rose and Irene Neuwirth jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan in Elie Saab and Jimmy Choo shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Dolce & Gabbana and Montblanc jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Rachel McCord

Photo: Getty Images

Julia Garner

Photo: Getty Images

Sacha Baron Cohen in Isaia with Montblanc jewelry and Isla Fisher in Zuhair Murad

Photo: Getty Images

Angela Bassett in custom Antonio Grimaldi couture

Photo: Getty Images

Naomi Watts in Dior Haute Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Robin Wright

Photo: Getty Images

Carice van Houten in Ronald van der Kemp

Photo: Getty Images

Margaret Qualley in Chanel

Photo: Getty Images

Joey King in Zac Posen and Swarovski jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Irene Neuwirth jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Maisie Williams in custom JW Anderson, Roger Vivier shoes, and Repossi jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Sandra Oh in Zac Posen

Photo: Getty Images

Kristen Bell in Dior

Photo: Getty Images

Alex Borstein

Photo: Getty Images

Christina Applegate in custom Vera Wang Collection

Photo: Getty Images

Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Mandy Moore in custom Brandon Maxwell

Photo: Getty Images

Lilly Singh in Mémoire jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Ben Stiller in Montblanc jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Amy Adams

Photo: Getty Images

Lena Headey

Photo: Getty Images

Rachel Bonnetta

Photo: Getty Images

Kerry Washington in Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Paula Lauzon

Photo: Getty Images

Cara Santana

Photo: Getty Images

James Corden in Montblanc jewelry and Julia Carey

Photo: Getty Images

Michael K. Williams

Photo: Getty Images

Sam Richardson

Photo: Getty Images

RuPaul

Photo: Getty Images

Maya Rudolph in The Vampire’s Wife

Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Silverman

Photo: Getty Images

Nicole Scherzinger

Photo: Getty Images

John Leguizamo

Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Levy in Tadashi Shoji

Photo: Getty Images

Maya Erskine in Valentino

Photo: Getty Images

Seth MacFarlane

Photo: Getty Images

Bridgid Coulter and Don Cheadle in Isaia

Photo: Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel in Eva Fehren jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan in Gucci

Photo: Getty Images

Marisa Tomei

Photo: Getty Images

Liam Cunningham and Isaac Hempstead Wright in Dior Men

Photo: Getty Images

Clea DuVall in Styland and Hearts On Fire jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Kanwer Singh a.k.a. Humble The Poet

Photo: Getty Images

John Bradley

Photo: Getty Images

Amy Sedaris in Jimmy Choo shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Amy Poehler in Greta Constantine

Photo: Getty Images

Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong

Photo: Getty Images

Bill Hader in Dior Men

Photo: Getty Images

Terrence Howard

Photo: Getty Images

Stephen Root

Photo: Getty Images

Emilia Clarke in Valentino Haute Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Tess Sanchez and Max Greenfield

Photo: Getty Images

Susan Kelechi Watson in Anabela Chan jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Luke Kirby

Photo: Getty Images

Samantha Bee in Hearts On Fire and Mémoire jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Halsey

Photo: Getty Images

John Leguizamo

Photo: Getty Images

Nicole Byer in Christian Siriano

Photo: Getty Images

Michael Kelly

Photo: Getty Images

Aidy Bryant

Photo: Getty Images

Alan Ruck

Photo: Getty Images

Ava DuVernay in custom Reem Acra and Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson in custom Vera Wang Collection and Jimmy Choo shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Janet Mock in Valentino Haute Couture and Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Anthony Anderson in Isaia and Alvina Stewart

Photo: Getty Images

Antoni Porowski in custom Ralph Lauren Purple Label and Fred Leighton and Omega jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne in Gucci

Photo: Getty Images

Jeremy Strong

Photo: Getty Images

Marsha Stephanie Blake in Zac Posen

Photo: Getty Images

Kit Harington

Photo: Getty Images

Tan France

Photo: Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Photo: Getty Images

Patricia Arquette in LBV

Photo: Getty Images

Ned Brown and Erica Kay

Photo: Getty Images

Jean-Marc Vallée

Photo: Getty Images

Justin Hartley in Isaia and Omega and Montblanc jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Hailie Sahar

Photo: Getty Images

Viola Davis in custom Alberta Ferretti Limited Edition

Photo: Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Monique Lhuillier and Atelier Swarovski jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Nathan Ross

Photo: Getty Images

Chrissy Metz in Christian Siriano and Le Vian jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

D’Arcy Carden in Romona Keveža and Marco Bicego and Misahara jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Elizabeth Ross

Photo: Getty Images

Jodie Comer in Tom Ford and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Regina King in custom Jason Wu Collection, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Irene Neuwirth jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Nina West

Photo: Getty Images

Chloe Bridges in Atelier Swarovski jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Adam DeVine in Jimmy Choo shoes and Montblanc jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Peter Dinklage and Erica Schmidt

Photo: Getty Images

Niecy Nash in Christian Siriano

Photo: Getty Images

Emanuela Postacchini in Antonio Grimaldi couture

Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Kate Ellis

Photo: Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie in Gucci

Photo: Getty Images

Kate McKinnon in Narciso Rodriguez

Photo: Getty Images

Mj Rodriguez in custom Jason Wu Collection

Photo: Getty Images

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Photo: Getty Images

Laura Linney

Photo: Getty Images

Seth Meyers in Dolce & Gabbana

Photo: Getty Images

Dan Levy in Cartier jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Catherine O’Hara in custom Greta Constantine

Photo: Getty Images

Emily Hampshire

Photo: Getty Images

Akbar Gbaja-Biamila

Photo: Getty Images

Annie Murphy in Chopard jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Aya Cash in Tadashi Shoji and Hearts On Fire, Anabela Chan, and Marli jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Heidi Gardner

Photo: Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Photo: Getty Images

Ego Nwodim in Csarite jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Steven Canals

Photo: Getty Images

Patricia Clarkson in Christian Siriano

Photo: Getty Images

Alfie Allen in Dunhill, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Omega jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel

Photo: Getty Images

Melissa Villaseñor

Photo: Getty Images

Jameela Jamil in Monique Lhuillier

Photo: Getty Images

Greta Lee in Christopher John Rogers

Photo: Getty Images

Brittany Snow in Casadei shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Michael Mando in Christian Louboutin shoes and Montblanc jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Rebecca Elena Banks and Jonathan Banks in Brooks Brothers

Photo: Getty Images

Charlayne Woodard

Photo: Getty Images

Melanie Liburd in Azzi & Osta Couture

Photo: Getty Images

Rachel Reichard and Chris Sullivan in Brooks Brothers

Photo: Getty Images

Jae Suh Park and Randall Park

Photo: Getty Images

Hannah Zeile

Photo: Getty Images

Milo Ventimiglia in Brunello Cucinelli and Montblanc jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Lyric Ross in Rubin Singer with a Tadashi Shoji clutch

Photo: Getty Images

Betty Gilpin in custom Jason Wu Collection

Photo: Getty Images

Julissa Bermudez

Photo: Getty Images

Gail Simmons in Christian Siriano and Le Vian jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Dickens in Mémoire jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Vera Farmiga in Ryan Roche and Eva Fehren jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Indya Moore in Louis Vuitton

Photo: Getty Images

Marin Hinkle

Photo: Getty Images

Robin Weigert

Photo: Getty Images

James Van Der Beek

Photo: Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari in Nicole + Felicia Couture, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Kallati jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Ryan Michelle Bathe in Zac Posen and Sterling K. Brown in Christian Louboutin shoes

Photo: Getty Images

Kathryn Newton in Ralph Lauren Collection

Photo: Getty Images

Giancarlo Esposito

Photo: Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi in Christian Siriano

Photo: Getty Images

Frank Scherma

Photo: Getty Images

Vince Calandra

Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Goldberg in Eva Fehren jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Charlie Barnett

Photo: Getty Images

Sarah Sutherland

Photo: Getty Images

Kristen Bartlett

Photo: Getty Images

Our Lady J

Photo: Getty Images

Bob Odenkirk

Photo: Getty Images

Melinda Taub

Photo: Getty Images

Mandy Fabian and Patrick Fabian in Brooks Brothers

Photo: Getty Images

Ashley Nicole Black

Photo: Getty Images

Nicole Silverberg

Photo: Getty Images

Alison Camillo

Photo: Getty Images

Allana Harkin

Photo: Getty Images

Rhea Seehorn in Romona Keveža

Photo: Getty Images

Rickey Minor and Karen Minor

Photo: Getty Images

Brett Gelman in Montblanc jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Michael Rubens

Photo: Getty Images

Dascha Polanco in Christian Siriano

Photo: Getty Images

Wendy Mogel and Michael Tolkin

Photo: Getty Images

William Jackson Harper in Brooks Brothers

Photo: Getty Images

Shannon Sharpe

Photo: Getty Images

Eris Baker in Tadashi Shoji and Hearts on Fire jewelry

Photo: Getty Images

Lauren Ash

Photo: Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne

Photo: Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne with an Emm Kuo bag

Photo: Getty Images

Jenny McCarthy

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lahmers

Photo: Getty Images

Renee Bargh

Photo: Getty Images

Caroline Ribeiro

Photo: Getty Images

Hugo Gloss

Photo: Getty Images

Originally Appeared on Vogue