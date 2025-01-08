Complete list of Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Wicked” is the leading nominee for the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, with the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown” following closely behind.

Out-of-control wildfires that swept across Los Angeles and Southern California on Tuesday night forced the Screen Actors Guild to cancel its plans to announce the nominations live Wednesday morning. The nominations were instead issued by press release.

Notable television nominees include “Shōgun,” “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear” and “Hacks.”

The SAG Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell, will streamed live on Netflix on Feb. 23. Bell is a nominee for the Netflix comedy series “Nobody Wants This,” as is her co-star Adam Brody.

Here's a complete list of nominees:

MOVIES

Ensemble

“A Complete Unknown”; “Anora”; “Conclave”; “Emilia Pérez”; “Wicked.”

Male actor in a leading role

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”; Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”; Daniel Craig, “Queer”; Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”; Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave.”

Female actor in a leading role

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”; Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”; Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”; Mikey Madison, “Anora”; Demi Moore, “The Substance.”

Male actor in a supporting role

Jonathan Bailey, “Wicked”; Yura Borisov, “Anora”; Kieran Culkin, “A Complete Unknown”; Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”; Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice.”

Female actor in a supporting role

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”; Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl”; Danielle Deadwyler, “The Piano Lesson”; Ariana Grande, “Wicked”; Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez.”

Stunt ensemble

“Deadpool & Wolverine”; “Dune: Part Two”; “The Fall Guy”; “Gladiator II”; “Wicked.”

TELEVISION

Drama ensemble

“Bridgerton”; “The Day of the Jackal”; “The Diplomat”; "Shōgun”; “Slow Horses.”

Comedy ensemble

“Abbott Elementary”; “The Bear”; “Hacks”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Shrinking.”

Male actor in a drama series

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”; Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man,” Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”; Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal,"; Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun.”

Female actor in a drama series

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”; Nicola Coughlin, “Bridgerton”; Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”; Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”; Anna Sawai, “Shōgun.”

Male actor in a comedy series

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”; Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”; Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear.”

Female actor in a comedy series

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

Male actor in a limited series or TV movie

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”; Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”; Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”; Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”; Andrew Scott, “Ripley.”

Female actor in a limited series or TV movie

Kathy Bates," “The Great Lillian Hall”; Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”; Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”; Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge”; Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”; Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin.”

Stunt ensemble

“The Boys”; “Fallout”; “House of the Dragon”; “The Penguin”; “Shōgun.”

The Associated Press