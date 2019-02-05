A Complete Timeline of Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre's Relationship

From Seventeen

While we all wish that Lana Condor was dating Noah Centineo, bringing to life the To All the Boys relationship we dream of, in reality, Lana is head over heels about someone else, her boyfriend of 3 years, Anthony De La Torre. Their romance is actually super cute and worthy of its own Netflix rom com, if you ask me. Here's everything to know about Lana and Anthony's adorable relationship.

February 5, 2019:

In her cover story for Cosmo (which hits newsstands February 12), Lana opened up about the impact that To All the Boys had on her relationship with Anthony. She revealed that trolls went back to the old pics he posted of the two of them on Instagram and commented some very mean things.

"It was so hurtful for both of us,” she said. "This is supposed to be a good thing. Why are you ­coming for someone who has no part of this story? If you say you support me, why would you hurt someone I love?"



Anthony had to deactivate commenting on his Instagram to stop the haters, but Lana still gets comments whenever she posts a pic with her boyfriend. If you scroll through any post of the two of them you will find hundreds of comments like, "where's noah?" or "why are you cheating on noah?"

Despite that, Anthony and Lana have learned to deal with the haters and are still going strong. Thank god.

January 6, 2019:

Lana and Anthony attended a Golden Globes after party together and they looked absolutely precious! In his Instagram story, Anthony showed off his great boyfriend skills, holding Lana's bag while she was busy with more important matters.

The two seemed to really enjoy the party, dancing and singing all night, and, most importantly, enjoying the food at the event.

August 12, 2018:

In case you didn't think Lana and Anthony's relationship could get any cuter, I'm here to prove you wrong. In an interview with US Weekly, Lana just revealed the cutest thing that Anthony does for her.

"He writes me love letters, actually!" she said. "He’s done that since we started dating and I keep them all. We try to keep the spark alive!" Honestly, this is so adorable, especially in the age of texting and Instagram. It just proves that Anthony truly is Lana's IRL Peter Kavinsky.

August 27, 2015:

Lana was attending her first big industry event, a reception for Emmy nominees, when she made eye contact with Anthony across the red carpet (yes, apparently that really happens). According to Cosmo, Anthony later approached Lana and introduced himself. While they talked for a little bit at the event, when it was time to get in her Uber, Lana realized she hadn't gotten his number. So, she went off to find him and get his number, immediately texting him a joke once she was on his way home.

“What do you call a pile of ­kittens?” she wrote, and he knew the answer right away. “A meowntain.” It was love at first pun!

