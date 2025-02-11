“A Complete Unknown ”Star and Oscar Nominee Monica Barbaro“ ”Finally Met Joan Baez: 'Absolutely Surreal'

Real and on-screen worlds collide!

Monica Barbaro, 34, portrayed the legendary musician Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown, which depicted Bob Dylan's rise to success. Baez, 84 — who released more than 30 albums over 60 years and is widely known for her protest songs — was instrumental to Dylan's popularity. At the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund's 30th anniversary benefit concert, the two women met for the first time.

David Redfern/Redferns; Searchlight Pictures Joan Baez, and Monica Barbaro in 'A Complete Unknown.'

In an Instagram post, Barbaro shared a photo of herself and Baez, as well as a pair of videos, one of which saw Baez performing her ever-popular 1975 song "Diamonds and Rust" — inspired by her relationship with Dylan.

"A beautiful night in so many ways," Barbaro wrote in the caption. "Absolutely surreal. Joan. You're a legend."

A Complete Unknown received eight Oscar nominations, including Barbaro's nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role. It's also in the running for Best Sound, Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Achievement in Directing, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Achievement in Costume Design.

Baez and Dylan had both a professional and personal relationship, as their connection turned romantic before they broke it off in 1965. She kickstarted his career when she introduced his music to her fans in the 1960s.



Following the release of her documentary I Am a Noise, Baez told PEOPLE in 2023 that she had found "total forgiveness" for him, following their relationship.

“We were in our early 20s,” Baez said. “We were stupid, and you can’t blame somebody forever. I certainly tried but finally stopped.”

