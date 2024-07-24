‘A Complete Unknown’ Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Transforms Into Bob Dylan and Sings ‘A Hard Rain’s A‐Gonna Fall’

Come gather ’round, people, wherever you roam. The trailer for James Mangold’s “A Complete Unknown” is here, along with the first official footage of Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan.

The biographical drama, in theaters this December, follows the folk music legend’s early years in New York City, leading up to the Earth-shattering moment he strapped on an electric guitar during his 1965 Newport Folk Festival performance.

Joining Chalamet in the cast are Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Elle Fanning as Sylvie Russo, Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash, P. J. Byrne as Harold Leventhal, Scoot McNairy as Woody Guthrie, Dan Fogler as Albert Grossman and Will Harrison as Bob Neuwirth, among others.

Based on Elijah Wald’s 2015 book “Dylan Goes Electric” and originally titled “Going Electric,” “A Complete Unknown” borrows a phrase from Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone” — the plugged-in folk-rock anthem that changed everything.

Mangold has described the Dylan in his movie as “a wanderer who comes in from Minnesota with a fresh name and a fresh outlook on life.” His arrival ignites an “upheaval in the folk community and what they thought was proper folk and illicit folk.” The real-life Dylan, who is 83, gave notes on the script and took multiple meetings with Mangold.

The film began production in March in New York and New Jersey, as paparazzi photos of Chalamet went viral on social media.

From Searchlight Pictures, “A Complete Unknown” is produced by Michael Bederman, Fred Berger, Bob Bookman, Chalamet, Alan Gasmer, Alex Heineman, Peter Jaysen, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Mangold, Andrew Rona and Jeff Rosen.

Watch the trailer below.

