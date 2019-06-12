I Completely Regret Putting My Toddler in Swimming Lessons

Twenty20

I first popped a Puddle Jumper on my 2-year-old last September and he took to the shallow pool at our local gym right away. Every week, I took him swimming — always with his Puddle Jumper. After eight months of fun in the water, I decided I should enroll him in real swimming lessons.

He could kick across the pool without me. He loved jumping off the edge into the water and even going down the slide into a (very) shallow wading pool.

Knowing that drowning is the number-one cause of accident-related deaths in children aged 1-4, I wanted my son to learn to swim and get comfortable in the water without his beloved Puddle Jumper as soon as possible.

The first class went well enough. He learned to blow bubbles in the water and to reluctantly dip his ears into it.

He also learned how to go underwater. By "learned," I mean the instructor told me to just dunk him under.

“You have to ask them, and if they don’t want to, you have to tell them to do it. If they don’t do that, you force them to do it,” the instructor said.

And that’s where our problems began.

All around me, other mothers were dunking their babies underwater. Some babies came up screaming. Others seemed to enjoy it.

“OK, Abel, we’re going to go underwater,” I said, figuring that if I had to dunk him, I could at least go under with him. “Ready?”

“No!” he shouted.

The instructor gave me a look. I cowered under his authoritative gaze.

“We have to,” I said. “One, two, three, and then we’ll go. Blow bubbles like we practiced. OK?”

“No!”

I dunked him anyway on the count of three. He came up spluttering but half-smiling, and we cheered.

“Again,” the instructor said. “Keep practicing.”

But my son decided that once was enough. This time, instead of simply saying “No,” he screamed and thrashed and kicked.

“I think we’ll take a break,” I said to the teacher.

My toddler sat on the steps while I bobbed around in the shallow water, trying to make swimming without a Puddle Jumper seem super fun.

My kid didn’t care.

“Have him walk to you,” the instructor said when he came to us again. “If he goes underwater, that’s OK. Sometimes they just need to scare themselves a little before they can get serious about learning.”

Umm, what about dry drowning?, I wanted to ask. But again, all the other kids kept going under and coming back up spluttering and no one seemed remotely worried.

I motioned for my son to walk toward me. He eased down the steps and before I could reach him, he dropped right under the water.

I rushed forward and scooped him up.

There is no sight more terrifying than that of water swallowing your baby’s entire body. I think there’s no experience more terrifying, either, because my baby clung to me and cried for five minutes.

For the next four swimming lessons, he refused to leave the steps of the shallow pool. He wouldn’t blow bubbles. He refused to dip his ears. He screamed and turned away at the sight of a pool noodle, which would have delighted him before.

He knew that all it meant was more going in — and under — that terrible water.

Where once the pool brought him great joy, it now terrified him beyond the point of learning. The coach told me not to stop bringing him even if all he did was sit on the steps.

“When you’re ready, we’ll just take him and make him do those things again. That’s how they learn,” he told me one night.

“So, what if that type of teaching scares him?” I looked him straight in the eye. “My son used to love the pool. Now he hates water.”

The instructor hesitated. Then shrugged. “I’m one of the gentler ones. Most coaches would force him in much sooner than I have. That’s how they learn.”

We never went back to class. I tried returning to the pool with my son once, without the instructor, but he still refused to enter the water. I scoured the internet for gentle, play-based swimming classes in my area and found exactly zero.

Every other swimming class used the same techniques: Force the kid underwater until they learn to love it. Force them to learn to swim.

When did we decide that it’s a good idea to strong-arm toddlers and babies into learning an enormous skill like swimming? Where are the swim classes that bring out toys and balls and make a game out of things like going underwater and blowing bubbles?

I don’t know when I’ll put my son back in swimming lessons. We are made of the same anxious, fearful cloth, he and I, and I understand what’s being imprinted on his heart every time he has a negative experience in a pool.

For now, I am extra watchful when we’re around water. He loves rivers and creeks and lakes, loves throwing pebbles into them. He’s extra cautious around water, though, which I guess is the one benefit we got out of swimming lessons.

But I don’t want it to last. I want him to love being in the water, like he once did. I want him to have the skills to stay safe.

So, to all the swimming instructors out there: Can we please find kinder ways to teach our babies to swim?