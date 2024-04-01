Completion of major A46 roadworks delayed to summer

A completion date for major roadworks on a dual carriageway between Leicester and Nottingham has been pushed back.

A £16.4m upgrade of the A46, from Six Hills to Widmerpool, started in September 2023 and was due to be completed by spring.

But National Highways said the expected completion date has now been pushed back to summer due to poor weather and further areas in need of improvement.

It means closures and a contraflow system will remain in place longer.

The scheme - split into six phases - involves replacing damaged sections of the road, resurfacing and reinstating road markings along almost six miles (9.6km) of the A46.

Drivers were warned ahead of the project that it would lead to disruption along the route, with diversions in place.

'Exceptionally wet winter'

National Highways said the scheme would "prolong the life of the A46" and make journeys "safer and smoother".

The phase-six contraflow is now in place and to accommodate this, the A606 Melton Road entry slip road to the A46 southbound is closed.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "Although we had hoped to complete these improvements this spring, as work has progressed we have found more sections of road needed repair than originally anticipated.

"Coupled with the exceptionally wet winter this has had a detrimental impact on our programme."

Plans to install the phase-six contraflow were also delayed due to a vehicle fire on the A46 on Tuesday, 27 February.

