Conan O'Brien to return to The Tonight Show for the first time since being fired in 2010

The TV host and comedian will appear as a guest on the late-night show, now hosted by Jimmy Fallon, next week, marking his first in-person return to the show since he was abruptly fired as host 14 years ago. The episode will air on Tuesday as part of his press tour for his new travel show, Conan O'Brien Must Go. Conan hosted The Tonight Show for two seasons from 2009 to 2010 before being fired. He was replaced by Jay Leno, who hosted the show from 1992 to 2009 and from 2010 to 2014.