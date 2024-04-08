Concept design announced for permanent Broncos memorial

HUMBOLDT – A statement from the City of Humboldt and the Humboldt Broncos Memorials Committee has announced a concept design for the April 6, 2018 crash site where 16 members of the 2017-18 Humboldt Broncos SJHL hockey team.

The site of the tragedy is 170 km northeast of Humboldt at the intersection of Highways 35 and 335 near Tisdale. The committee is comprised of representatives of the 2017-2018 Humboldt Broncos Families, Humboldt Broncos Board members, Humboldt Public Art committee, and city council.

Committee members Carol Brons, Kurt Leicht, Ed Tobin, and Bernie Boulet have been working in cooperation with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure, Water Security Agency, RM of Connaught, CN Rail, and SaskPower to ensure the design is respectful and meaningful while meeting all safety requirements.

The project will proceed in two phases. Phase I will be site preparation, which will involve earth moving, the creation of pathways and a sitting area. Phase II will be a memorial monument in honour of the 16 who lost their lives and the 13 whose lives were changed forever.

More information about Phase II will be released before the end of 2024.

“We have successfully reached this stage following many hurdles. Power lines needed to be relocated, deciding where to construct a new access road, and ensuring driver sight lines at the corner weren’t obstructed are just a few of the obstacles.

“I’m thrilled that we can get shovels in the ground soon and create something that will be meaningful not only for the families, but also the public,” said Carol Brons, mother to Dayna Brons who lost her life in the tragedy.

“The committee is anxious to get moving forward with Phase I. We would like to get started within the next month or so and we invite individuals and companies interested in contributing to this phase either through financial contribution or services to assist with the earth-moving, concrete and paving work to contact us,” said Kurt Leicht, father to Jacob Leicht who lost his life in the crash.

