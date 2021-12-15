Concern over Omicron, StatsCan releases inflation rate : In The News for Dec. 15

In The News is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to kickstart your day. Here is what's on the radar of our editors for the morning of Dec. 15 ...

What we are watching in Canada ...

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has consulted the premiers on additional border and travel measures that could help slow the community spreading of COVID-19.

In a call late Tuesday the first ministers discussed the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern, which is rapidly spreading around the world.

In a readout of the call, the PMO says the leaders noted the potential for a rapid and strong resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Canada that could put a strain on health-care systems.

The readout says Trudeau and the premiers agreed that the key to moving beyond the pandemic is to ensure that as many Canadians as possible, including children, get vaccinated and have access to booster shots.

There were no details on whether the government plans to change any travel restrictions, including the ones on 10 African countries that were put in place when the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus was first discovered.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Tuesday the federal government is following the variant closely.

Government House leader Mark Holland announced that the Liberals will "greatly reduce" the number of their MPs in the chamber and intend to hold entirely virtual caucus meetings for the time being.

A New Democrat spokesperson said that party's weekly caucus meeting Wednesday will be virtual, however, officials with both the Bloc Québécois and the Conservatives say their caucuses will meet in person.

---

Also this ...

Statistics Canada will release its latest reading for inflation this morning when it publishes its consumer price index for November.

The report comes after the annual inflation rate for October rose to 4.7 per cent, the largest year-over-year gain for the consumer price index since February 2003.

Inflation has soared in recent months as prices for gasoline, food and other items contributed to a higher cost of living for Canadians.

October marked seven straight months that headline inflation came in above the Bank of Canada's two-per-cent target.

The Bank of Canada and federal government renewed their inflation targeting agreement this week.

They agreed to keep the inflation target in the one-to-three-per-cent range, but decided the central bank will also more formally keep close tabs on the labour market when making its interest rate decisions.

---

What we are watching in the U.S. ...

WASHINGTON _ The House voted Tuesday to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress after he ceased to co-operate with the Jan. 6 Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection _ making it the first time the chamber has voted to hold a former member in contempt since the 1830s.

The near-party-line 222-208 vote is the second time the special committee has sought to punish a witness for defying a subpoena. The vote is the latest show of force by the Jan. 6 panel, which is leaving no angle unexplored _ and no subpoena unanswered _ as it investigates the worst attack on the Capitol in more than 200 years.

Lawmakers on the panel are determined to get answers quickly, and in doing so reassert the congressional authority that eroded while former president Donald Trump was in office.

"History will be written about these times, about the work this committee has undertaken,'' said Rep. Bennie Thompson, R-Miss., the chairman. "And history will not look upon any of you as a martyr. History will not look upon you as a victim.''

The two GOP votes _ Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, who serve on the committee _ in favour of the resolution came after nine Republicans voted to hold former Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt in October. While Bannon's case was more clearcut -- he never engaged with the committee at all -- Meadows had turned over documents and negotiated for two months with the panel about an interview. Meadows also has closer relationships within the Republican caucus, having just left Congress last year.

Meadows was also Trump's top aide in the White House, giving him more plausible grounds to claim executive privilege. Bannon had not worked in the White House since 2017.

The Justice Department will also be weighing those factors as prosecutors decide whether to move forward with the case. If convicted, Bannon and Meadows could each face up to one year behind bars on each charge.

Republicans on Tuesday called the action against Meadows a distraction from the House's work, with one member calling it "evil'' and "un-American.''

---

What we are watching in the rest of the world ...

BRUSSELS _ European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that Omicron is expected to be the dominant coronavirus variant in the 27-nation bloc by mid-January.

The head of the EU's executive branch said the bloc is well prepared to fight Omicron with 66.6 per cent of the European population now fully vaccinated against the virus.

Von der Leyen said she is confident the EU has the "strength'' and "means'' to overcome the disease although expressing her sadness that once again "Christmas will be overshadowed by the pandemic.''

She added that the EU is now facing a double challenge, with a massive increase of cases in recent weeks due to the Delta variant combined with the rise of Omicron, as some member countries are already confronted with a record number of infections.

Von der Leyen insisted that the increase in infections remains due ``almost exclusively'' to the Delta variant.

"And what I'm concerned about is that we now seeing the new variant Omicron on the horizon, which is apparently even more infectious.''

Thanks to the high rate of vaccination in the bloc and the availability of vaccine doses, Von der Leyen said that Europe is now in a better position to fight the virus. She said that more than 300 million people in the EU have been fully vaccinated and that 62 million people got a booster jab.

"Initial data from Omicron shows us that this triple jab is the best protection against the new variant,'' she said.

---

On this day in 1964 ...

The House of Commons voted 163-78 to adopt the red and white maple leaf design as Canada's flag.

---

In entertainment ...

NEW YORK _ During a tribute to her career at the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA), Penelope Cruz recalled the Betamax videotape store that opened in her neighbourhood, in a suburb of Madrid, when she was a child and that made her discover cinema.

It was there where she rented all the films of Spanish movie director Pedro Almodovar, she said.

"I watched, and I laughed, I cried, and I learned,'' she said at a star-studded benefit Tuesday evening at the museum. "I would not be here tonight, being honoured by MoMa, if I had not had the privilege of working with brilliant directors who have inspired me, taught me, helped me grow as an artist and as a person. I want to thank them all tonight, and specially my Pedro.''

The recognition comes a decade after the museum paid the same tribute to Almodovar, who has worked with Cruz in seven films. The latest movie by the director, ``Parallel Mothers,'' starring Cruz, opens in the United States on December 24. On Monday, it received two Golden Globe nominations.

An exciting moment of the night was when Almodovar sent a video message to Cruz, congratulating her on the recognition.

He recalled in the video a dialogue with the actress that they had when they promoted ``All About My Mother'' (1999).

"You told me that when I get old you will take care of me. I'm not that old yet, but I hope you keep your word,'' he said, provoking laughter in the audience. ``When I am an old man, I hope you come and become, in this case, my mother. It would be a reflection of all the mothers that you have been for me throughout these seven films.''

Cruz joins a group of previous MoMA honorees that includes Martin Scorsese, Tom Hanks, Julianne Moore, Cate Blanchett, Quentin Tarantino, George Clooney and others.

---

ICYMI ...

HALIFAX - A plan in Nova Scotia to build North America's first coastal refuge for captive whales has come under fire from Marineland Canada.

The marine park in Niagara Falls, Ont., has released a study that alleges the proposed site for the Whale Sanctuary Project is too polluted and too expensive for the non-profit group behind the plan.

The executive director of the project, however, dismissed the allegations today, saying Marineland's information is incomplete and out of date.

Charles Vinick says his group is conducting its own scientific studies, which include analysis of the sediment in the bay near Port Hilford, N.S., where the refuge will be built next year.

On Monday, Marineland confirmed it had received a request from the Whale Sanctuary Project for the park's lone killer whale, Kiska, and up to eight beluga whales to live at the refuge.

Marineland's preliminary analysis of the project says gold mines that operated in the area until 1939 left behind two nearby tailings dumps that have contaminated the site with arsenic and mercury.

Marineland was recently charged with allegedly using dolphins and whales for entertainment purposes, which is a crime under federal anti-captivity legislation adopted in 2019. Marineland of Canada Inc. has denied the allegations, saying its dolphins and whales are part of an educational presentation designed by experts.

Vinick said the report on the refuge project in Nova Scotia was released Monday to provide a distraction for Marineland.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2021

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • N.L. reports 15 new cases of COVID-19, with testing urged for students returning from 2 universities

    As Newfoundland and Labrador reports 15 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, provincial health officials are asking all students travelling to the province from two Canadian universities to be tested upon arrival. The news came as part of the province's Monday COVID-19 update, when the province reported 15 new cases of the virus since the province's last update, on Friday. COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported at St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia and Queen's University in Ontario. Publ

  • Manchin hits Dems' $2T bill as too costly, talks to Biden

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has signaled anew that he's still not ready to back his party's $2 trillion social and environment legislation, then talked to President Joe Biden as party leaders scrambled for a pathway to advance the long-stalled package — preferably by Christmas. The West Virginia lawmaker declined to describe his telephone conversation with the president Monday, saying he and Biden are “talking about different iterations" and saying “anything's possible" when as

  • Edmonton Public Schools considering HEPA air filters in classrooms as parents urge action

    Officials with Edmonton Public Schools are consulting with experts on whether putting HEPA air purifying units in each classroom will protect students from the spread of COVID-19. As the highly contagious omicron variant starts spreading throughout Canada, parents urged trustees at Tuesday's board meeting to take immediate action and allow parents to pay for the units or set up a pilot program to test their effectiveness. Parents said the provincial government is unlikely to take action so they

  • Blinken says US weighing new sanctions on Myanmar

    KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Biden administration is weighing tough new sanctions on Myanmar to pressure the country’s military leaders to restore a democratic path interrupted by a February coup. Blinken said the situation in Myanmar in the 10 months since the coup had “gotten worse" with mass arrests and violence against protesters. And he said the administration is also looking “very actively” at designating ongoing repression against Myanmar’s

  • B.C. welcomes federal government's 'initial' $5 billion in flood disaster relief

    VICTORIA — British Columbia's finance minister says the federal government's $5 billion contribution to flood disaster recovery efforts in the province is a historic amount of cash that reflects the extreme nature of the disaster. However, Selina Robinson said Tuesday in a statement the funding is an initial provision of federal dollars and assessing the full costs of rebuilding remains an ongoing process. "As the province continues the work of assessing the impacts of the recent natural disaste

  • Wall Street ends down; investors eye Omicron and Fed meeting

    Wall Street ended lower on Monday, with shares of Carnival Corp and several airlines tumbling as investors worried about the Omicron coronavirus variant ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting later this week. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean Cruises all slumped more than 4%, while the S&P 1500 airlines index shed about 3%.

  • Newsroom Ready: Meet the man making Edmonton accessible one bar at a time

    Brad Bartko says he is on a mission to make Edmonton's bars and restaurants accessible. That's why he founded Disability Accessible by Design, a group that aims to guide local businesses on how to make their space and service more comfortable for people in a wheelchair or who have other disabilities.

  • Indonesia lifts tsunami alert after powerful undersea quake

    JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia lifted a tsunami alert Tuesday following a magnitude 7.3 undersea earthquake that struck off Flores Island, triggering panic in a region prone to fatal quakes but apparently causing no major damage or casualties. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit at a depth of 18.5 kilometers (11.5 miles) under the sea, and was located 112 kilometers (74 miles) north of the town of Maumere, the second-largest on the island in East Nusa Tenggara province wi

  • Justices won't block vaccine mandate for NY health workers

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court refused Monday to halt a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers in New York that does not offer an exemption for religious reasons. The court acted on emergency appeals filed by doctors, nurses and other medical workers who say they are being forced to choose between their jobs and religious beliefs. Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented. “Now, thousands of New York healthcare workers face the loss of their jobs and el

  • Body recovered from Mount Pearl river late Monday afternoon, says RNC

    A man is dead after being found in Waterford River in Mount Pearl late Monday afternoon. According to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, police got a call that a body was found in the river near Mary Queen of the World School around 4:30 p.m. Officers with the RNC responded along with paramedics. The man's body was pulled from the river a short time later. Police would not confirm his age or any further details surrounding his identity. The RNC's Criminal Investigation Division has opened an i

  • Defence minister apologizes to victims of military sexual misconduct

    Defence Minister Anita Anand and top military brass delivered a long-awaited apology to service members whose lives were scarred by sexual assault, misconduct and discrimination within the military.

  • Two-dose vaccines induce lower antibodies against Omicron, study finds

    Researchers from the University of Oxford published results on Monday from a study yet to be peer-reviewed, where they analysed blood samples from participants who were given doses from AstraZeneca-Oxford or Pfizer-BioNTech in a large study looking into mixing of vaccines. The results come a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned that two shots will not be enough to contain Omicron, following findings from the UK health agency last week that boosters significantly restore protection against the variant. The Oxford study said that there was no evidence yet that the lower level of infection-fighting antibodies against Omicron could lead to higher risk of severe disease, hospitalisation or death in those who have got two doses of approved vaccines.

  • U.S. buyer of P.E.I. potatoes warns of potential shortage, higher prices due to export ban

    As the ban on the export of P.E.I. potatoes to the United States continues into a fourth week, American buyers are looking elsewhere to fill orders, and one Boston-area dealer predicts consumers will pay more, the longer the border remains closed. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced it was suspending the fresh potato trade to the U.S. following the discovery of potato wart in two Island fields, bringing exports to a sudden halt, usually worth about $120 million per year to the P.E.I. e

  • Colby Fulfer beats Jim Bob Duggar in Arkansas GOP primary

    SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — A former city councilor won the Republican nomination in a special primary election Tuesday night, beating out candidates that included “19 Kids and Counting” father Jim Bob Duggar. The poll results show that candidate Colby Fulfer, who is chief of staff for the city of Springdale, won a little over 46% of the vote. Duggar drew roughly 15% of the vote. Fulfer was elected to the Springdale City Council in 2016 and served until 2020, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported.

  • N.B. government deactivates some online services amid 'global security threat'

    The provincial government says it has temporarily deactivated some online services because of a new global online security threat called Log4j. The services were taken offline as "preventive measure," and there is no indication that any services have been affected, Finance and Treasury Department spokesperson Erika Jutras said in a news release Monday afternoon. CBC News has requested information about which services have been deactivated, and for how long. The provincial government became aware

  • Haiti fuel truck explosion kills dozens

    A hospital in northern Haiti is desperate for medical staff to help the injured following a gas truck explosion that killed at least 50 people late Monday in Cap-Haitien. 'We are overwhelmed,' one doctor told a local newspaper.

  • Low-elevation snowfall persists across British Columbia

    Freezing levels remain well below 1000 metres, allowing for low-elevation snow to creep into the Lower Mainland through Tuesday.

  • PSG to play Real Madrid after Champions League draw fiasco

    GENEVA (AP) — Real Madrid ended up paying the highest price for UEFA's botched Champions League draw. Madrid was paired with Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 on Monday after UEFA had to redo the entire draw following a big mistake the first time around. The Spanish club had initially been drawn against Portuguese club Benfica but now instead faces PSG's superstar attack of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar. PSG had been paired with Manchester United in the original draw, which had to

  • Trudeau comments on Quebec teacher reassigned due to her hijab as result of Bill 21

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday commented on the Quebec teacher being reassigned from her teaching duties because she wore a hijab due to the restrictions imposed by the province's Bill 21, saying his thoughts went to parents who had to explain why their teacher "lost her job because of her religion." But he would still not say if the federal government would intervene in the issue.

  • Finance minister pledges billions in pandemic support during fall fiscal update

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland pledged roughly $29 billion in additional pandemic support during Tuesday's fall fiscal update. Freeland delivered the economic update while self-isolating after two members of her staff tested positive for COVID-19.