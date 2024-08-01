‘Concerning’: New research reveals Gen X, Millennials more susceptible to certain cancers
New American Cancer Society research shows Gen X and Millennials in the U.S. have a higher risk of developing 17 cancers compared to older generations.
Younger generations are being diagnosed with breast, pancreatic, liver and other cancers earlier at higher rates than previous generations — and are dying more often, new research warns.
"When you are younger, it feels like you have all the time in the world to do things. I am now coming to terms with the fact that 'someday' is a lot smaller of a window."
The celebrity chef said she opted to keep her tongue after doctors suggested “100% removal” to increase her survival rate
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has regained weight and appears to have obesity-related health problems such as high blood pressure and diabetes, and his officials are looking for new medicines abroad to treat them, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers Monday.
A woman left unemployed for two years was diagnosed with an iodine deficiency after being told no one has had it "since the 1800s". Kristin Dainis, 39, suddenly started having "energy crashes" 15 years ago which became so bad she would be left gasping for air. But doctors dismissed her symptoms and said she was simply "working too hard". Kristin continued to struggle with the crashes and brain fog and self diagnosed herself with an iodine deficiency after Googling her symptoms. She went to her doctor with her self-diagnosis and private test results but was told 'no one has had an iodine deficiency since the 1800s'.
"The doctor simply wanted to try another route. She suggested aromatherapy therapy instead of any pain medicine!"
The actress said on her podcast that a producer called the bags under her eyes "so big" while she was filming a show
More than four million people are diagnosed with a form of diabetes in Canada, yet despite the probability of knowing someone with the condition many misconceptions remain. President and CEO of Diabetes Canada Laura Syron sits down with host Brayden Jagger Haines to discuss on how to dispel the rumours.
Some nonstick cookware can cause an illness called Teflon Flu, which results when you inhale fumes from an overheated pan. Here's what you should know about avoiding this rare condition.
"If you reach the point where you’re actually thirsty, you’re already dehydrated."
If accepted, the deal will see junior doctors’ pay rise by between 3.71% and 5.05% – averaging 4.05% – on top of their existing pay award for 2023/24.
Many dark cocoa products contain small amounts of lead and other heavy metals, with the highest levels in organic versions, a new study found.
A new study explores the swift and far-reaching spread of suicidal behaviors after the suicides of Robin Williams in 2014, and of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, which occurred within three days of each other in 2018.
Because this is an illness you don’t want to get.
The Public Health Agency of Canada has reported six new cases of listeriosis — but what is it, and how sick can it make you?
I'm not sure how I've gone this long without knowing this.
Leanne Lucas was identified as one of the adults injured in the attack in Southport, England
Don Saladino, Ryan Reynolds' personal trainer, mastering the basics is key for longevity, from sleeping enough to eating plenty of fiber.
President Joe Biden said he would issue a national security memorandum directing all federal departments and agencies to concentrate their efforts to stop the flow of fentanyl and other narcotics into the country.
