‘Concerning’: New research reveals Gen X, Millennials more susceptible to certain cancers

A woman left unemployed for two years was diagnosed with an iodine deficiency after being told no one has had it "since the 1800s". Kristin Dainis, 39, suddenly started having "energy crashes" 15 years ago which became so bad she would be left gasping for air. But doctors dismissed her symptoms and said she was simply "working too hard". Kristin continued to struggle with the crashes and brain fog and self diagnosed herself with an iodine deficiency after Googling her symptoms. She went to her doctor with her self-diagnosis and private test results but was told 'no one has had an iodine deficiency since the 1800s'.