Concerns despite health body restructure changes

A committee has said it remains concerned despite proposed changes to the restructure of the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board (BOB ICB) [PA Media]

Changes to a planned restructure of a major health board have not allayed concerns raised by a scrutiny committee.

Oxfordshire's Joint Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee (HOSC) is asking the government to look at the proposals for the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Berkshire West Integrated Care Board (BOB ICB).

At a meeting on Thursday it reconfirmed its support for that "call in" request, despite members hearing that a number of alterations had been made to the plans.

BOB ICB has not responded to the BBC's request for a comment.

Previously the body said the proposals would see a "dedicated focus" retained for each of the three areas it covers.

Concerns have been raised about the removal of dedicated "place directors" for each county.

The committee was told there was a commitment from BOB ICB to a "place-based convenor" instead.

That role would not be funded by the care board, but by the county's Better Care Fund, which both the NHS and Oxfordshire County Council contribute to.

Members were also told that changes to the management of budgets had been agreed.

Stephen Chandler, executive director of people and transformation at Oxfordshire County Council, delivered the update.

He said: "A number of the areas of budget that were being proposed to be managed centrally, there's been agreement that they will be subject to local oversight."

He added there had been "really really good progress" but there were still "ongoing discussions" on details in a number of areas, including the new role dedicated specifically to Oxfordshire.

Despite the changes, HOSC said it still supported the restructure being referred to the government.

Chair of the committee Jane Hanna said: "We are nowhere near at the moment taking that call in request off the table. And I know that's obviously something that is desired by the ICB."

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2240.

More on this story

Related internet links