Concerns about migrants during extreme heat

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s typically elusive daughters, Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, are coming out of hiding after years of eluding the public eye. On Wednesday, the sisters spoke at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), a summit in Russia some refer to as Russia’s Davos, in a sign that Putin may be looking to familial ties to shore up his power in Moscow.Vorontsova, 39, a genetics researcher, spoke on a panel covering innovation and biotechnology, accordi