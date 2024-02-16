Concerns raised over proposal to end free parking

Clevedon is one of three towns which would be impacted by the plans

A "Trojan horse full of traffic wardens" could soon be unleashed on three towns, a councillor has warned.

Ash Cartman made the comment as North Somerset Council discussed proposals to end free parking in council car parks and some on-street locations in Clevedon, Nailsea, and Portishead from January 2025.

The council's executive unanimously approved sending the plans out for a six-week public consultation, which is due to begin in March.

Currently, parking provision is paid for through tax money, but those using the car parks would be asked to pay under the proposals.

'Difficult decisions'

Executive member for highways and transport, Hannah Young, told the meeting that "difficult decisions" have to be made over which services are provided for free.

"Providing parking has a cost. Currently, across the district, the council has to pay business rates for car parks, maintenance for health and safety, and drainage works.

"Those costs are borne by all taxpayers currently, whether they use car parks or not.”

The parking strategy set to go out for consultation would also include a proposal for a new shopper’s permit at a cost of about £1 a week which would allow people to park in some locations for two hours without having to pay.

Long Ashton councillor, Mr Cartman, said he had concerns over the plans, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"I think the fear of many residents and myself is that this is not a consultation - it’s a notification.

"It’s not a parking strategy, its a Trojan horse full of traffic wardens waiting to swan round streets imposing fines on people. Now that may not be true but it is what people fear," he added.

He added that in Nailsea there were other free car parks available, and bringing in charges only for the ones run by the council would not work.

