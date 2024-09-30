Concert raises funds to rebuild Iowa town's fire station after deadly tornado
Greenfield unites for a heartwarming benefit concert to rebuild the town's fire station after an EF4 tornado.
We’re on the lookout for a major hurricane in the Atlantic by the end of the week—and there’s something else brewing in the Caribbean
PERRY, Fla. (AP) — Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 64 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and left millions without power.
Helene continues to unleash its fury across the Southeast after leaving at least 52 people dead in five states, leveling communities, knocking out power and stranding many in floodwaters following the historic storm’s landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region Thursday night as a monstrous Category 4 hurricane. Here’s the latest:
Homes and bridges have been washed away, villages flattened and the tourist town of Asheville cut off.
The storm could form in roughly the same area as Hurricane Helene did last week, forecasters said.
Officials said Sunday they're waiting to release information about deaths because residents still lack phone access.
Jennifer Replogle, a pregnant mother of two young children, is “completely trapped” at home in Tater Hill, North Carolina, elevation 4,200 feet, above Boone, where hurricanes are not the norm.
“I’ve never seen concentrated damage like we’ve seen here.”
Solar Maximum is nearly upon us, making the next year or so the best time to witness the Aurora Borealis. Don’t miss out!
At least 105 people have died nationwide, as officials airdrop supplies to devastated areas of the US south-east.
As the government rolls out assistance to the hundreds of thousands affected by Hurricane Helene over the weekend, the Republican campaign appears engaged in a slightly different kind of damage control.The Trump camp has scheduled a Monday pit-stop for the Republican candidate in Valdosta, Georgia—a key battleground state, where at least 17 people are reported to have died—after his suggestion at a Walker, Michigan rally that hurricane victims will “be OK” sparked outcry on Friday.He’s expected
The storm caused massive power outages, prompting search and rescue deployments as many flooded-out residents are left without power or food.
At least 15 people are dead after Hurricane John hit Mexico twice, triggering landslides and floods.
‘It looks like a bomb went off,’ Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said of his state, as deaths have now been reported in North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Tennesse
The free competition for novice, amateur and professional wildlife photographers celebrates "the hilarity of the natural world"
Some communities on the Prairies will see temperatures drop nearly 20 degrees between Sunday and Monday.
Drone footage shows destroyed homes, businesses and roads in and around Asheville, N.C., in the aftermath of a hurricane that has killed nearly 100 people across the southeast U.S.
Tropical Storm Kirk formed on Monday in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to become a powerful hurricane later this week.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Outrage over how a man struck a wolf with a snowmobile, taped the injured animal's mouth shut and brought it into a bar has resulted in a proposal to tweak Wyoming's animal cruelty law to apply to people who legally kill wolves by intentionally running them over.
After hitting Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 4 hurricane late last week, Helene tore through the Southeast, leaving scores of people dead and millions without power as it unleashed historic rain and flooding. Western North Carolina was particularly hard-hit as Helene inundated rivers, washed away roads and cut off communications and cell service, complicating rescue efforts.