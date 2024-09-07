Concert review: Dave Mustaine and Megadeth return with strongest Charlotte show in years

The idea of improving with age usually doesn’t hold true when it comes to rock n’ roll – especially for a band in its fourth decade.

That said, Megadeth’s concert at PNC Music Pavilion Friday may not have been a comeback, but it sure felt like one. A triumphant one in fact. Aided by a killer light show and a trio of seasoned (yet still a bit younger) musicians, 62-year-old Dave Mustaine and his band were in better form than I’d ever seen them.

Its headlining set seemed to blow by without any filler or downtime between the first notes of opener. “The Sick, The Dying and the Dead!” and the “Holy Wars” finale. In between was an excellent exercise in speed, agility and mutual appreciation between the band and its fans.

Even two years ago, its headlining set at PNC only consisted of 10 songs. Friday, it churned out 16 blazing renditions including its biggest hits “Hangar 18,” “Peace Sells” and “Holy Wars…the Punishment Due.”

Little-played songs like “The Conjuring,” “Liar” and “Washington is Next” were welcome additions to the set. All three were at one time absent from live shows for over a decade, with the two latter songs only reappearing for this tour.

On paper the production is simple – four musicians, a brilliant light show, a tight, crowd-pleasing set list and the occasional appearance of the band’s mascot, Rattlehead. But in execution, the show was much more.

It wasn’t always this way though.

Although Mustaine famously never cut his hair, forsook thrash metal or conformed for the mainstream, Megadeth certainly experienced dark years. That was partly due to Mustaine’s alcohol and drug habits, seemingly endless lineup changes and fickle fans.

In 1999 Megadeth played the 1,000 capacity Tremont Music Hall where all parties — band, staff and crew — seemed miserable.

A year later they opened for Motley Crue, who at the time were without Tommy Lee and at its own career low-point. Megadeth’s set that night was rather unmemorable aside from a problematic muddy sound mix.

Friday, Mustaine — who infamously and publicly suffered his own demons throughout his career — playfully delivered the talk-singing parts of “Symphony of Destruction” complete with snarky hand gestures and danced a quick jig before exiting the stage after an extended thank you to the fans after the encore.

It felt like watching him rise above, stop fighting and let Megadeth be the band it was always meant to be outside of the anger, alcohol and rivalry with his former band, Metallica.

He surrounds himself with an incredibly tight trio of Belgian drummer Dirk Verbeurun, former White Lion bassist James LoMenzo in his second stint with Megadeth, and newest member, Finnish guitarist Teemu Mantysaari, whose shredding is so fluid it borders on virtuoso. The group was so well rehearsed, many songs ended on a dime.

Although the lawn was somewhat sparse, the seats were full of fans fist pumping and singing along with “Sweating Bullets,” “Tornado of Souls” and “Mechanix.” The latter being Mustaine’s version of the song he wrote with Metallica that became that band’s “Four Horsemen.”

Opening for Megadeth

Megadeth’s set followed openers Mudvayne and All That Remains. The latter sounded good but many fans were still streaming in from the parking lot during its set. Trump traffic (for the former president’s appearance Friday) added to the normal concert gridlock.

The more theatrical Mudvayne played an hour-long set punctuated by hits like “Dig,” “World So Cole” and “Happy.” Vocalist Chad Gray — a hulking figure doused in glittering blood splatter from a fake bullet wound in the center of his head and sad clown makeup — stalked the stage looking like “Terrifier’s” Art the Clown on steroids.

He and bassist Ryan Martinie were the night’s physical MPVs, moving all over the stage while the guitarists remained somewhat stationary.

The bit especially works for founding guitarist Greg Tribbett whose more subtle and robotic movements and head bobs fit his elaborate red and black makeup and headdress and generally scary appearance. But the band’s secret weapon is additional touring guitarist Marcus Rafferty, whose harmonies and vocal interplay with Gray were a sonic highlight.

Mudvayne’s fans skew a bit younger than Megadeth’s. Gray noticed the kids in the crowd — one perched on his dad’s shoulders, horns held high almost the entire show, wearing obligatory ear protection reminded me of my own son who saw his first Megadeth show at Carolina Rebellion at age 6.

Gray shared how metal saved his life, how he was handed Motley Crue’s “Too Fast For Love” at age 13, an outcast in dirty clothes and mismatched socks.

“Metal gave me something to believe in that was bigger than myself,” he said, adding that touring with Megadeth was a huge deal for him .Gray’s energy was palpable as he grabbed someone’s cell phone who was recording from the front row and sang directly into it.

As their set closed with the one-two punch of “Happy” and “Dig,” he peeled away pieces of his elaborate facial appliances and threw them into the crowd — marking the first time I’ve seen someone throw their face to the audience.

Mustaine would humorously follow suit as his set ended, rubbing his black Megadeth arm bands over his face and hair before pitching them to the crowd.