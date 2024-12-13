Conclave: How to Watch the Religious Thriller Online

If you’ve been hoping to watch Conclave from the comfort of your own couch, your prayers have been answered! Here’s everything you need to know about streaming the buzzy, Ralph Fiennes-led thriller online.

Where to Watch Conclave Online

Conclave, the religious thriller that has garnered plenty of awards-season buzz, lands on Peacock on Friday, Dec. 13. If you want to watch the film ahead of the Golden Globes (being held Jan. 5, 2025) and Oscars, you’ll need to subscribe to the platform to stream it from home. Below, we’re outlining everything you need to know about how to sign up for Peacock to watch Conclave online, plus outlining more details about the film.

How to Watch Conclave: Peacock Premium

Peacock offers two subscriptions options, the first being Peacock Premium. If you don’t mind sitting through some ads while streaming library content, sign up for the Premium plan for $7.99/month or $79.99/year. With this plan, you can watch Conclave online, in addition to plenty of other movies, including Twisters, Despicable Me 4, The Fall Guy and more. There is no commitment with the Peacock Premium plan, so simply sign up to watch Conclave and cancel your subscription after the film ends.

How to Watch Conclave: Peacock Premium Plus

If you want to upgrade to the Peacock Premium Plus plan to enjoy ad-free streaming, the ability to download titles for on-the-go viewing and access to your local NBC channel live, you can do so for $13.99/month or $139.99/year. This plan also is commitment-free, so simply cancel after Conclave ends ends to avoid paying for future months.

How to Sign Up for Peacock to Watch Conclave Online

Signing up for Peacock to watch Conclave is easy. Below, we’re outlining step-by-step instructions for subscribing to Peacock in time to catch all the movie’s action:

Go to the Peacock website Click “Pick a Plan” to claim the deal Select a monthly or annual Premium or Premium Plus subscription plan Enter user information including name, email and birth date Enter payment information Start streaming Conclave on Peacock!

How to Watch Conclave for Free Online

Unfortunately, Peacock does not currently offer a free trial, so there is no way to watch Conclave for free. Peacock free trials have been offered in the past, however, so there’s a chance you can stream Conclave online free in the future.

What Is Conclave About?

According to the official synopsis, the film “follows one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events – selecting the new Pope. Cardinal Lawrence (played by Fiennes) is tasked with running this covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope. Once the Catholic Church’s most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence uncovers a trail of deep secrets left in the dead Pope’s wake, secrets which could shake the foundations of the Church.”

In addition to Fiennes, Conclave stars Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Carlos Diehz, Lucian Msamati, Brían F. O’Byrne, Merab Ninidze, Sergio Castellitto and Isabella Rossellini.

Watch Conclave Trailer:

