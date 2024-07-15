Concord man charged with distribution of child sex abuse images
A Concord husband and wife have been arrested after an investigation into child sex abuse images.
The 20-year-old registered Republican purchased ammunition the day of the rally, authorities say.
Troy Eaton, 60, was fatally shot at a bait shop on family property in front of dozens of witnesses Friday, July 12
Federal investigators have identified the man who shot at Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.
Warning: this story contains distressing details.A man who orchestrated a sexual assault on the Saskatoon riverbank in 2021, leaving a teen girl close to death, is staying in prison.Justice Natasha Crooks sentenced Mohammad Kouman to 8.5 years in a recent decision. With credit for time spent on remand, the 23-year-old still has four years left to serve.A 17-year-old co-accused, who Kouman recorded sexually assaulting the 15-year-old victim, was sentenced to 30 months. He cannot be named because
The National Park Service said the two were from Wisconsin and had gotten lost while hiking
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida dismissed the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump on Monday, siding with defense lawyers who said the special counsel who filed the charges was illegally appointed by the Justice Department.
Brian Darby was carried on the bonnet of a van driven by Martin Breeze and his son Shaun tried to intimidate a group of friends, court hears
The 33-year-old confessed to having killed at least 42 women since 2022, police say.
One day after the attempted assassination on former president Donald Trump, metro Detroit voters react to the news as a former FBI agent delves into how the investigation is likely to unfold in the coming days. Detroit voter Lisa Logan says the news of the incident had her family shocked.
Young women tell the BBC how Kat Torres lured them to her homes in the US, where they worked for no pay.
Investigators are piecing together information about the shooter who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump. Here’s what we know about the 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pa., whom authorities named as the suspect.
Durham Regional Police say a shooting at two separate homes in Oshawa has left a man and a woman dead. As Noor Ra'fat reports, police say the alleged assailant is known to the victims.
TORONTO — Toronto police have arrested two people they say have been targeting Ontario Disability Support Program clients in a robbery investigation.
The man known as the "Balaclava Rapist" has been granted full parole as he serves three consecutive life sentences. 71-year-old Larry Takahashi has been living in Vancouver since he was granted day parole in 2016.
Two people were arrested after a police in Canada chased a Lamborghini Urus at high speeds. The car's tires were ripped clean off the rims in the chase.
Yet when Michael Kobe reported problems involving Roger Golubski and others, he says, nothing happened. So why is he the one ‘haunted by the fact he could have done more? From Melinda Henneberger:
Three young men were killed when the car they were in ploughed into a vehicle driven by a ‘devoted’ mother on the A63 near Hull.
A 59-year-old man was arrested in Los Angeles and charged with him murder in a brutal 1984 slaying in the Sacramento Valley.
THUNDER BAY — As the province accelerates the timeline for grocery stores to sell ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages and more extensive beer purchasing options, striking LCBO members in Thunder Bay believe the Ontario Premier is trying to appease the public rather than workers. Cosmo Crupi has been a permanent employee at the LCBO in Thunder Bay for over 30 years. He was walking the picket line with other LCBO supporters at the Arthur Street location on Monday. "We don't want to be out here, we
BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Signs of trouble were evident in the minutes before shots rang out at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania: Police had a report of a suspicious man pacing near the magnetometers and were apparently exchanging photos of the suspect. Witnesses pointed and shouted at an armed man on a nearby roof.