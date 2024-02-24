Concord man indicted in connection with deadly 2023 crash in Northwood

CBC

Four men are in hospital in serious condition after multiple rounds were fired during an early-morning shooting in a residential neighbourhood of White Rock, B.C.White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears said the incident is believed to be targeted and police do not have any suspects at this time. Neighbours reported hearing what sounded like a gunfight but Sears said it's too early to confirm what happened."There were definitely multiple rounds fired but we don't know if there was one shooter or mul