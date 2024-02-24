Concord man indicted in connection with deadly 2023 crash in Northwood
Authorities said the rider, who has been identified as 77-year-old Phillip Allen of Northwood, died at the scene.
Authorities said the rider, who has been identified as 77-year-old Phillip Allen of Northwood, died at the scene.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty ImagesThe barbs keep flying between former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson and the GOP’s Biden impeachment trial star witness Tony Bobulinski.In a letter to the House Oversight Committee’s top Democrat, Hutchinson’s lawyer claimed Bobulinski’s interview with the panel last week was “defamatory” and full of lies. The letter to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), first obtained by ABC News, includes a picture of Bobulinski and then-Trump Chief-of-Staff Mark Meadow
An Ohio mother who left her 16-month-old daughter home alone in a playpen for 10 days last summer while she went on vacation pleaded guilty on Thursday to aggravated murder. Kristel Candelario, 32, also pleaded guilty to child endangerment as part of a plea deal with Cuyahoga County prosecutors, who agreed to dismiss two murder counts and a felonious assault charge. Candelario now faces a life term when she's sentenced March 18. Authorities have said Candelario left her daughter, Jailyn, in thei
An American man is frustrated with Canadian authorities after his truck was stolen while visiting his daughter in Burlington, Ontario. The GPS tracker inside the truck shows the car is now in Montreal but police won't retrieve it claiming there are not enough resources. Global's Elizabeth Zogalis reports.
The man and woman are believed to be racking up large bills in Southend, Essex.
Ian Elliott, a retired English businessman described as a "pillar" of his community, jailed for 18 years for abusing six teenagers and young men.
Audrii Cunningham, 11, was found tied to a rope in a Texas river on Feb. 20, authorities say
She took her son to the bus stop to get him to fight another child, Memphis police say.
Anthony Robinson is suspected by police of murdering six women
Police previously identified Analiesa Golde as a suspect in the January murder of her husband Phillip E. Pierce
Australian TV personality Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies were last seen on Monday.
He ran off with the Mississippi mail carrier’s phone when she tried to call 911, officials said.
Four men are in hospital in serious condition after multiple rounds were fired during an early-morning shooting in a residential neighbourhood of White Rock, B.C.White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears said the incident is believed to be targeted and police do not have any suspects at this time. Neighbours reported hearing what sounded like a gunfight but Sears said it's too early to confirm what happened."There were definitely multiple rounds fired but we don't know if there was one shooter or mul
A federal appeals court panel on Thursday moved to stay a district judge's order that cleared the release of an alleged leader of a white supremacist organization who had previously fled the U.S. to evade prosecution. Robert Rundo, the alleged leader of the white supremacist 'Rise Above Movement,' was released from prison in Orange County Wednesday, before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals issued their temporary stay. The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Central District of California confirmed Thursday night that Rundo had been taken into custody.
The teacher was hospitalized with a concussion and other injuries, authorities said.
Monica Abdelkadar, the Association for New Canadians’ director of settlement and resettlement services, says human trafficking takes many forms in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Ife Alaba/CBC)On a day that intended to spread awareness of the crime of human trafficking, a team at the Association for New Canadians says it can come in many forms.Feb. 22 is Human Trafficking Awareness Day, first observed in Canada in 2020. The ANC hosted a summit Thursday to highlight what human trafficking can look li
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California socialite was found guilty Friday of murder and other charges in the hit-and-run deaths of two young brothers in a crosswalk more than three years ago. Authorities said Rebecca Grossman, wife of a prominent Los Angeles burn doctor, fatally struck Mark Iskander, 11, and brother Jacob, 8, while speeding behind a car driven by then-lover Scott Erickson, a former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. The jury found Grossman guilty on all counts: Two felony counts each
Elijah Vue was last seen around 8 a.m. on Feb. 20 at his home in Two Rivers, Wisc.
Timothy Burke, a former journalist, has been charged with 14 federal crimes over the alleged hack and leaking of a series of unflattering behind-the-scenes clips of Tucker Carlson, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday.
"Oh no, I did it again," Lykins told EMS personnel on Oct. 23, according to a probable cause affidavit
A joint investigation between Canadian and U.S. authorities has resulted in a "record-breaking" seizure of illegal firearms in Ontario, police say.At a news conference in Orillia Thursday, members of the OPP's provincial weapons enforcement unit and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) told reporters that a total of 274 illegal firearms, intended for sale in the Greater Toronto Area, have been seized on both sides of the border."Illegal firearms like these are used in violent crimes such