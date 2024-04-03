Concord police looking for man who attacked woman on back porch of home

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Animal control officers were called about two recent attacks at an Edmonton home where an 11-year-old boy was killed by two large dogs. Police responded to the latest attack at the home in the city's south side on Monday night. They said the boy was severely injured and officers attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The owner of the dogs lives in the home where the boy had been visiting, police said. Police did not provide the br