Concord restaurant introduces donation program to help residents struggling with food insecurity

A pub in Concord is sharing the love and encouraging others to follow.

Afton Pub and Pizza on Village Drive NW is increasing efforts to feed members of the community with its Pub It Forward program.

Launched by owner Jordan Kolod, the program provides meals to those who need it most through donations.

A donation of $20 applies to any menu item and a $6 donation will cover any kids’ menu item. Every donation will be matched by Afton Pub.

As of Sunday, five meals had already been donated, and there are a total of 10 available.