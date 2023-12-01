Advertisement

Takedown Notice, Article annulé

Local Journalism Initiative

Takedown NOTICE

Please DO NOT USE story slugged LJI-BC-wall-collapse-Coquitlam headlined Concrete retaining wall for large Coquitlam development collapses; city describes ‘evolving situation’. This story has been killed by its news editor.

Regards,

Local Journalism Initiative

AVIS d'annulation

Prière de NE PAS PUBLIER l'article identifié LJI-BC-wall-collapse-Coquitlam et intitulé Concrete retaining wall for large Coquitlam development collapses; city describes ‘evolving situation’. Cet article a été annulé par le rédacteur en chef de la publication.

Merci de votre collaboration,

Initiative de journalisme local

Patrick Penner, Tri-Cities Dispatch