Conducive conditions for severe storms remain at play on the Prairies

The lingering heat and muggy conditions on the Prairies fuel the risk for thunderstorms again on Saturday, with the threat area extending from Alberta east into northwestern Ontario.

The chance for severe storms will be honed in on parts of Alberta and southern Saskatchewan, where large hail, strong wind gusts and torrential rainfall will be possible Saturday.

Stay alert for hazardous weather in your area. Keep an eye on the radar and have a way to get warnings the moment they’re issued.

Heat warnings on the Prairies have mostly dropped but for the areas they are in effect still, people are urged to take precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours.

Storm risk builds again on Saturday

The stretch of high heat has broken new records across parts of Alberta this week. Temperatures in Edmonton on Wednesday reached 36.2°C, tying for the fourth hottest day in recorded history, and second-warmest July day since the city's records began in 1880.

Ring of Fire storm explainer

Ring of fire explainer (The Weather Network)

This week’s “ring of fire” heat ridge is responsible for the rounds of severe thunderstorms we’re experiencing. Thunderstorms tend to form and race around the northern edge of a heat dome like the one parked over the region.

Renewed storm risk builds Saturday

We’ll see multiple areas at risk for storms on Saturday as the heat persists across the Prairies.

Saturday afternoon Prairies precipitation timing

An area of high-pressure will sink over Saskatchewan on Saturday, giving folks some reprieve from the stormy weather that has plagued them all week.

A storm risk will build over the Alberta foothills and extend into southwestern Saskatchewan through the day Saturday.

Prairies storm risk map Saturday_July 13

These thunderstorms could pack large hail and strong wind gusts. A small risk for tornadoes will exist, as well, but there’s some uncertainty whether or not conditions will be just right for rotation to develop.

Farther east, a different style of severe storms is expected, stretching from Manitoba to Thunder Bay, Ont.

The remnants of Friday's storms will attempt to reorganize in the form of a squall line and sweep west to east through the day, bringing the risk of widespread, strong wind gusts, with hail being less of a concern.

Northwestern Ontario storm risk map Saturday_July 13

Calgary

A similar line of storms will form later Saturday afternoon in the near vicinity, feeding on impressive energy in Minnesota. That will result in the greater severe storm potential to remain south of the border.

Storm threat lingers on Sunday

The setup for storms on Sunday will reappear along the foothills in Alberta as a trigger and a developing front should move across southern Saskatchewan, scooping up some good moisture.

Prairies storm risk map Sunday_Jul 13

Major cities such as Calgary, Alta., Saskatoon and Regina, Sask., and Winnipeg, Man., will be under the threat of severe storms Sunday. The main hazards with any severe storm will be heavy rain, large hail and gusty winds.

The outflow from the afternoon storms will likely trigger unorganized secondary cells later on Sunday.

