Conductor spared jail term over child sex offences

A world-renowned classical music conductor who pleaded guilty to child sex offences, including messaging someone he believed to be a 14-year-old boy, has been spared jail.

Jan Latham-Koenig, 70, had admitted arranging sex acts with someone he thought was a teenager, but was in fact an undercover police officer, London’s Southwark Crown Court had heard.

On Tuesday Latham-Koenig was given a 14-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, by Judge Alexander Milne who told him that he has been “humiliated in the public eye”.

The judge also told him that his successful career means that unlike other defendants who may be “unknown before and unknown after, that is the not case for Mr Latham-Koenig”.

Latham-Koenig, from Belsize Park, north west London, had previously pleaded guilty to three charges.

He was sentenced to 14 months each for attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming and also arranging or facilitating the commission of a sexual offence with a child between December 9 2023 and January 11 this year.

He was also given 10 months’ imprisonment for engaging in sexual communication with a child.

All sentences are to run concurrently.

Conductor Jan Latham-Koenig was spared jail (Yui Mok/PA)

The judge, who described Latham-Koenig’s actions as “deeply worrying behaviour”, told the court: “This is a gentleman of 70 years of age who has a long and distinguished cultural career behind him.

“I would give credit for the pleas and at an early stage.

“I accept that there is clear remorse on the part of the defendant and that he has suffered, effectively this would have brought his career to an end.

“He is humiliated in the public eye.”

Latham-Koenig had used a dating app to make contact with someone he knew as Jacob.

He believed Jacob was a 14 year-old boy, who was in fact an undercover police officer.

Their conversations became sexual and Latham-Koenig gave him a train ticket to Victoria Station in London so they could meet but instead the conductor was arrested.

No child was physically put at risk at any stage, the court heard.

The judge said: “What is clear is that from the latter part of last year he entered conversations on a dating app, accepted to be frequently used by bi-sexual and homosexual men to strike up conversations with a person whom he believed was Jacob, a 14-year-old boy.

“Jacob did not exist.

“He was an undercover police officer.

“The conversations were of a sexual nature on a number of occasions.

“At one stage the defendant sent Jacob a photograph of a naked penis.”

The judge noted there were discussions about keeping their conversations secret.

Latham-Koenig was “particularly concerned” that Jacob’s mother should not know about it.

The judge added: “He believed Jacob was gay.

“He gave Jacob a train ticket to Victoria for travel for where they were to meet.

“It is clear that the defendant in these conversations, the defendant who is 70 had lied about his own age.

“He said he was 49.”

The judge said that “fondling between them was discussed and there was discussion of them going further than merely talking”.

Jacob was “encouraged to delete the electronic messages and any electronic trail between them”.

The judge also said that “a gift in the form of a train ticket was provided”.