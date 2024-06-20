Confederation Centre Art Gallery now charging admission in peak months

The Confederation Centre Art Gallery in Charlottetown has begun charging admission for the first time, rather than suggesting art-lovers donate cash in lieu of a fee. (Confederation Centre Art Gallery - image credit)

The Confederation Centre Art Gallery in Charlottetown is charging admission during the tourism season for the first time, in what its director called a necessary change.

Up to now, admission has been by donation only. Most adults will now pay $15 for entrance, with seniors charged $10. Admission for students and kids under 18 will still be by donation. There is also a summer pass for $25.

Director Kevin Rice said the gallery had been collecting about $10,000 under the previous policy, and he hopes the new fee structure will double that.

Without the extra revenue, he said the gallery would need to reduce what it does due to rising costs.

"For instance, transportation costs are really high, and we value taking work from other parts of the country and featuring it here in Charlottetown.... So less of things like that would mean less interesting things on view."

"Erica Rutherford: Her Lives and Works" is one of the exhibits currently being shown at the Confederation Centre Art Gallery.

"Erica Rutherford: Her Lives and Works" is one of the exhibits currently being shown at the Confederation Centre Art Gallery. (Confederation Centre Art Gallery)

Rice said the fees were finalized after staff looked at comparable facilities in the region. They'll reassess the fees after this tourism season.

He hopes to see about 12,000 visitors through the gallery's doors from now through October.

The admission fee is in place for those five months only, and admission by donation for everyone will be offered every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is still free for the gallery's official summer opening, which includes "Erica Rutherford: Her Lives and Works" and is happening this Friday at 7 p.m.