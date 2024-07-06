Confirmed tornado Thursday in Logan County adds to increasing Ohio record
Confirmed tornado Thursday in Logan County adds to increasing Ohio record
Confirmed tornado Thursday in Logan County adds to increasing Ohio record
NWS confirms at least 1 tornado touched down in Louisville on Fourth of July
The couple got married in Puglia, Italy, which was where they got engaged last May.
A veteran officer with Toronto police's drug squad is facing multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, after he allegedly tried to evade police during a traffic stop in Mississauga.Peel Regional Police said they initially received a call about an impaired driver in the area of Courtney Park Drive and Hurontario Street just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.Officers found the vehicle and "attempted to stop it," Const. Moulika Sharma said in an ema
Nicky Piccalilli, her husband, two of her kids taught themselves to sail and now live on a boat full-time while traveling around the world.
Scientists say they’ve confirmed Earth’s inner core has been slowing down. Here’s what it could mean — and why the topic has been the subject of fierce debate.
Corazon Dandan died after being pushed into an oncoming BART train at San Francisco’s Powell Street Station at around 11 p.m on Monday night. The suspect, 49-year-old Trevor Belmont, also known as Hoak Taing, was arrested at the scene and booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of homicide and elder abuse. Dandan, who was Filipino American, was a dedicated telephone operator at the Westin St. Francis and other hotels.
WARNING: This story contains graphic images of a leg injury.Last week, George Mandl, an American vacationing in Montreal, took his eight-year-old son Max to Parc Jean-Drapeau for a swim.It was a hot afternoon, and Max played on an inflatable structure anchored in the park's man-made lake.As his legs dangled in the blue-green darkness, he felt a stabbing pain. He screamed and, when lifeguards pulled him from the water, his leg was bleeding."It felt like a kind of electrical pain, like that pain w
Ti West has accomplished a unique horror trilogy with the final film MaXXXine, after X and Pearl, with Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki and Kevin Bacon.
"Hey baby girl ... here is some perspective from your old man..." the text read
Democratic leaders say there is 'concern' over President Joe Biden after presidential debate
Former President Trump challenged President Biden late Thursday to another “no holds barred” debate. “I have the answer to the Crooked Joe Biden Incompetence Puzzle — Let’s do another Debate, but this time, no holds barred – An all on discussion, with just the two of us on stage, talking about the future of our…
Longer and more scorching heatwaves have Canadians worried about what to do — and how to stay safe amid rising temperatures.
Despite Farage's Reform UK gaining steam, it wasn't nearly enough to translate into victories, splitting the Tory vote and handing Labour victory.
As the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation convenes this week in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to use the forum to renew calls for a multipolar global order amid heightened tensions with Western nations. The Central Asian economic and security alliance - established by China and Russia in 2001 - accounts for more than 40 per cent of the world's population, and is on track to expand to 10 members this year with the addition of Belarus. Bu
Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, a former papal ambassador to the US who became an ultra-conservative critic of Pope Francis, has been excommunicated for schism.
With lengthy fangs and a massive skull, a giant salamander-like creature was likely the terror of polar swamps 40 million years before the dinosaurs appeared.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers traded forward Ryan McLeod and farmhand Tyler Tullio to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday in exchange for prospect Matt Savoie.
Several earthquakes rattled the ocean floor off Vancouver Island on Thursday
After a chilly end to June and start to July, folks across parts of Canada will finally be feeling the summer heat; we could even see a new hotspot emerge
The storm is expected to re-intensify over the Gulf the Mexico after being downgraded.