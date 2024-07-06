Confirmed tornado Thursday in Logan County adds to increasing Ohio record

South China Morning Post

As the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation convenes this week in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to use the forum to renew calls for a multipolar global order amid heightened tensions with Western nations. The Central Asian economic and security alliance - established by China and Russia in 2001 - accounts for more than 40 per cent of the world's population, and is on track to expand to 10 members this year with the addition of Belarus. Bu