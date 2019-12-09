'Confused' Kangaroo Bumbles Through Snow in Victoria, Australia

A ‘confused’ kangaroo was spotted slipping as it hopped between snow-covered trees, as seen in this video shared on December 2.

The video was shared on the ski resort Falls Creek’s Facebook Page with the caption: “Even the locals are confused by this ‘summer’ weather.”

The ski resort announced the end of the ski season in a Facebook post on October 7.

The town’s historical average high temperature for December 2 is 79 F, according to Accuweather. Credit: Zoe Neilson via Storyful