Confused Trump Forgets Names Again And Again And Again In Brutal Supercut Video

Donald Trump is facing new questions about his cognitive health after a series of recent high-profile flubs and alarming new reports of memory problems.

Trump over the weekend challenged President Joe Biden to a cognitive test, then bragged about acing one of his own several years ago ― except he botched the name of the doctor who did the test. Trump repeatedly referred to Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.), who was the White House physician at the time, as “Ronny Johnson.”

In addition, Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh said he found Trump “meandering and confusing” and showing “severe memory issues” during six interviews he conducted with the former president for his new book.

Now, a new supercut video from the progressive MeidasTouch Network puts together three full minutes of Trump botching places and names: