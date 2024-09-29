‘Confusing and dangerous’ road markings outside school ‘look like game of Twister’

The markings were introduced as part of a scheme by Frome town council to slow down traffic - SWNS/Tom Wren

A set of colourful road markings painted outside two schools are dangerous and resemble a game of “Twister”, parents said.

The collage of brightly coloured triangles, circles and other shapes has been painted outside two schools in the town of Frome, Somerset. A cycling charity was given more than £146,000 of taxpayers’ money to design and build the markings.

The markings were introduced as part of a scheme by Frome town council to slow down traffic and make streets safer outside Oakfield Academy and Critchill School.

However, parents have criticised the scheme, saying the markings are confusing and make it more dangerous for children, especially those with special educational needs.

Craig Adams, whose eight-year-old autistic son attends Critchill School, told ITV Westcountry: “They’re round dots, they mirror a lot of the things in the playground.

“My son has autism, additional needs, so to try and explain to him that it’s safe to play in the playground, but the same colours, the same shapes and things on the road are not a safe space to play.

‘‘That can be very difficult for him to understand.”

Some parents say the markings are confusing, especially for children with special educational needs and disabilities - SWNS/Tom Wren

Another parent said: “I think it’s very dangerous. I feel like it’s an accident waiting to happen. None of these road markings are in the Highway Code.

“Personally, I feel that the coloured markings in the roads are confusing for children, especially special needs children and first school children.

“It’s like a playground. They feel that they can jump in the spots. My daughter thought it looked like Twister in the road.”

The Safer School Streets scheme, for which the council was awarded a £350,0000 grant from the Department for Transport, includes a 20mph zone, pedestrian and cycle zone, new crossings, changes to traffic priorities, planters, benches and bike racks.

Sustrans, a cycling charity that has repeatedly lobbied politicians to introduce more low-traffic neighbourhoods, was paid £146,766.30 to design and carry out the work near the schools, financial statements on the council website show.

‘We desperately want feedback’

Cllr Anita Collier, from Frome town council, said: “We want desperately to have that feedback. These things can be changed.

“Sustrans have actually made changes to their designs throughout the country. We know that that’s possible.

“It will come as a cost. But this whole scheme has been funded by government money that comes from the Department of Transport.”

A spokesman for Sustrans said: “Colourful street markings are a common proposal in school street designs.

“They alert drivers to the fact that there may be people around the street and, as part of a larger package of traffic-calming measures, encourage them to slow down.

“The street markings around Frome safer school streets were created through a collaborative co-design process with the community including pupils from the local schools. Residents from the local streets helped to choose the designs.”