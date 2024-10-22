Confusion cleared up over the use of paper ballots in Palm Beach County
There are two ways to vote in Palm Beach County using a paper ballot. One way to vote is the traditional oval ballot and the other is ExpressVote.
The veteran Democratic strategist also picked apart a pattern involving Donald Trump and high-profile Republicans.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Tuesday called his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris “lazy," criticizing the vice president with a word long used to demean Black people in racist terms.
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the U.S. Army to release documents related to ex-President Donald Trump's controversial visit to Arlington National Cemetery in August.
The disgraced former mayor’s long list of property and valuables is scheduled to be placed in receivership
Even Trump's most loyal followers are getting bored of the outrage, John Bowden reports from Greenville
One critic responded to Ralph Babet with the dictionary definition of "self-own."
Politico journalist Kyle Cheney outlined how the Republican nominee may try to "subvert" the election on "Morning Joe" The post Trump Has a ‘More Extreme’ Path to Take Power Even if He Loses Election, MSNBC Analyst Says: ‘Very Different This Time’ appeared first on TheWrap.
"No transgender, no operations," the former president said at one point.
Here are the facts about a video in the vice president addressed anti-abortion demonstrators at a Wisconsin campaign rally.
Barack Obama did not hold back on this critique of his successor.
It does not look like the two are singing from the same hymn sheet.
Lara Trump’s statement Monday on the radio show The Breakfast Club that she has never heard her father-in-law say anything racist drew a laugh from co-host Charlamagne tha God. Trump, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, was asked to respond to the well-supported allegations that Donald Trump—who has been questioning Vice President Kamala Harris‘ race—is racist.“That‘s ridiculous. I’ve known this man for 16 years,” she said, after co-host DJ Envy mentioned how the former president
‘We’re going to frack, frack, frack!’ former president said, before adding: ‘Like a duck’
The Trump campaign is preparing for a possible presidential transition by creating a list of banned staffers, according to a report by Politico.The top priority is keeping out the architects of Project 2025, a conservative presidential playbook that Democrats have called extreme and Donald Trump has sought to distance himself from.A source told Politico that Donald Trump Jr. is the one who’s leading the charge on the ban. Trump Jr. echoed a similar sentiment to The Wall Street Journal. “My job i
Ex-president once again raises notion that election could be tainted by fraud his campaign failed to prove existed in 2020
Swift endorsed Kamala Harris, who is running against Ivanka's father Donald Trump in the presidential election, in September
Fox News' Bret Baier defended his interruption-laden interview with Kamala Harris last week, telling Vanity Fair he wants a rematch with the Democratic presidential candidate ahead of the election.“I’d love to try again,” Baier told the magazine. “The more candidates face tough but fair questions, the better it is for viewers and voters, and actually the better it is for candidates.”Baier‘s contentious interview with the vice president rankled the network’s critics, many of which attacked Baier
Ex-GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger went so far as to label it an “Authoritarian slip.” Conservative attorney George Conway called it “projection.”
Masculinity is under attack, but not by Kamala Harris. The threat comes from the candidate wearing more makeup.
Hezbollah has stashed hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and gold in a bunker built under a hospital in Beirut, Israel's military said on Monday, adding it will not strike the facility as it keeps up attacks against the group's financial assets. Fadi Alameh, a Lebanese lawmaker with the Shi'ite Amal Movement party and the director of the hospital in question, Al-Sahel, told Reuters that Israel was making false and slanderous claims and called on the Lebanese Army to visit and show it only had operating rooms, patients and a morgue. Israel's military said it was not going to strike the facility.