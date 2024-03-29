Confusion over recently passed bill still plaguing Tampa Citizen Review Board
A bill steeped in confusion was a hot topic at Tuesday night's meeting for Tampa's Citizen Review Board (CRB). As it stands now, the language in House Bill 601 essentially says that local governments, commissions, boards, and municipalities can't make or enforce ordinances that allow "civilian oversight" into law enforcement investigations of misconduct. And it's leading some to believe that this will force current CRBs to be dissolved.