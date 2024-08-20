Congo, other African countries could start mpox vaccinations in a few days, health official says

DAKAR (Reuters) - The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and other African countries will start vaccinating against the viral infection mpox in a few days if everything is in place, the director general of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Tuesday.

"We didn't start vaccinations yet. We'll start in a few days, if we are sure that everything is in place. End of next week vaccines will start to arrive in DRC and other countries," Jean Kaseya told reporters.

