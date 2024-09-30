Congolese basketball legend Dikembe Mutombo dies aged 58

Defensive player Dikembe Mutombo was an eight-time NBA All-Star who won accolades for his exceptional shot-blocking. He also was also known for his humanitarian work in Central Africa, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo died Monday from brain cancer, the NBA announced. He was 58.

Known for both his shot-blocking and finger-wagging in addition to a pronounced gravelly voice, Mutombo provided a dominating presence at Georgetown before playing for six NBA teams.

The 7-foot-2 center also was known for his humanitarian work in Central Africa after being raised in the Democratic Republic of Congo, then known as Zaire.

"Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.

Mutombo finished with 3,289 blocked shots by the time he retired in 2009, second in league history only to Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon. Mutombo was named to the Hall of Fame in 2015.

An eight-time All-Star and an NBA high-tying four-time Defensive Player of the Year, Mutombo averaged 9.8 points and 10.3 rebounds in 1,196 career games (997 starts) with the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, then-New Jersey Nets and New York Knicks.

