Congress Averts Government Shutdown With Short-Term Funding Extension
The stopgap measure was passed by Congress on Jan. 18, CNN reports. It was approved in the Senate by a vote of 77-18 and then in the House by a vote of 314-108.
The stopgap measure was passed by Congress on Jan. 18, CNN reports. It was approved in the Senate by a vote of 77-18 and then in the House by a vote of 314-108.
The former president goes off-track in a Fox News interview.
The New York Times journalist made a truly "bleak" prediction for 2024.
Donald Trump shared an all-caps post online arguing that presidents should get immunity for "ANY MISTAKE" made in office.
On Jan. 6, 2015, Taryn Joy Marchi stepped through a snowbank next to a newly plowed parking spot in downtown Nelson and into a classic Canadian conundrum.The ensuing drop injured Marchi's leg badly enough to warrant $1 million in alleged damages.The city claimed it had followed its snow removal policies, but could she sue them for a job poorly done?Nine years later, the result of that question — a legal battle which made it all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada — continues to reverberate th
Dennis Byron/Getty ImagesThe Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is not investigating Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Newsweek reported Thursday. Willis, who is prosecuting Donald Trump and his allies over efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, was accused by a Trump aide of having an “improper” relationship with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor she hired on the case. The aide, Michael Roman, is seeking to have the charges against him dropped and to have both Willis an
Former President Donald Trump, sons Barron, Don Jr. and Eric and daughters Ivanka and Tiffany were among those attending the services for Amalija Knavs
Ty Cobb said Trump’s attorneys “did some shocking things” in court.
The House speaker weighed in after the Georgia Republican claimed she would file a motion to vacate the chair if Johnson backs additional funding for Ukraine.
US Capitol Police is investigating comments made by pro-Trump political operative Roger Stone in the weeks before the 2020 election in which he appears to discuss assassinating two well-known House Democrats, two sources familiar with the probe confirm to CNN.
OTTAWA — Settlement agencies are preparing for the arrival of tens of thousands of Ukrainians before the end-of-March deadline for those fleeing the Russian invasion to enter Canada on emergency visas. The federal government has issued936,293temporary emergency visas since March 2022 for Ukrainians who want to work or study in Canada while they wait out the war. A total of 210,178 people had actually made the journey to Canadaas of Nov. 28. As many as 90,000 more emergency visa holders are think
And it proves one thing about the former president, said the CNN anchor.
Nato members will send 90,000 troops to the alliance’s largest military exercise since the Cold War.
The ex-Democratic senator doubted the strategy would work well for the GOP front-runner much longer.
"This dude always thinks people are talking to him," said the "Late Night" comedian.
The GOP presidential candidate was asked, "How do you feel about your party's front-runner being held liable for sexual abuse?"
OTTAWA — A House of Commons committee intends to seek testimony from the federal ethics watchdog on rules regarding gifts, vacations and travel as controversy swirls around Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent trip to Jamaica. Members of Parliament on the Commons ethics committee agreed to invite interim commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein to testify at the earliest opportunity once the House comes back from a winter break at the end of the month. A spokesperson for von Finckenstein says his
Today, unknown partisans bomb railway lines across Russia, the EU rebukes Germany for unilaterally pledging aid to Ukraine and Russia bombards Ukraine with missiles and drones with strikes in Odesa and Kharkiv.
The criminally charged ex-president who incited the Jan. 6 insurrection says that “sometimes you just have to live with ‘great but slightly imperfect.’”
The former Trump adviser used the speaker's religious claim to reignite the Big Lie.
The judge overseeing the federal election interference case against former President Donald Trump on Thursday rejected an effort by Trump to have special counsel Jack Smith held in contempt for making additional filings in the case after she had issued a stay of proceedings. The judge, however, ordered that all parties in the case are forbidden from making any further substantive filings without first seeking permission from her. D.C. District Judge Tanya Chutkan noted that her previous order of a stay of proceedings in the case, issued in December, "did not clearly and unambiguously prohibit the Government actions to which [Trump] objects."