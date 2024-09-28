Congress candidate ‘threatened to kill opponent’ using Russian-Ukrainian hit squad

William Braddock allegedly told another conservative activist not to support his rival because he had access to assassins

A Florida man who was running for congress has been charged with threatening to hire a “Russian-Ukrainian hit squad” to kill a political opponent.

William Robert Braddock III, 41, was arrested in the Philippines after he was discovered to have fled to the Asian country from the United States.

Prosecutors said he had threatened to kill an unnamed victim three years ago, in an indictment unsealed in a Florida federal court.

At the time, Mr Braddock was vying to become a Republican member of Congress for Florida’s 13th congressional district.

According to the indictment, he allegedly threatened to “call up my Russian-Ukrainian hit squad” to make his main political opponent, another Republican, “disappear”.

Anna Paulina Luna, who was endorsed by former president Donald Trump, went on to win the primary and then congressional seat outright in 2022.

Newspaper reports in Florida at the time described other alleged threats made by Mr Braddock towards Ms Luna.

Mr Braddock had allegedly told another conservative activist not to support Ms Luna because he had access to assassins.

“I really don’t want to have to end anybody’s life for the good of the people of the United States of America,” he said, according to a transcript of a phone call reported by Politico.

“That will break my heart. But if it needs to be done, it needs to be done. Luna is a f---ing speed bump in the road. She’s a dead squirrel you run over every day when you leave the neighbourhood.”

Mr Braddock said the audio recording of the call “may even be altered and edited”.

The one-time political hopeful was subsequently hit by a temporary restraining order by a Florida judge.

He then fled to Manilla in the Philippines, where he was tracked down by US law enforcers before being detained and deported back to the US to stand trial.

Braddock faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison if found guilty, according to the Justice Department.