Can Congress dodge another government shutdown in 2024? What you and your family need to know.

WASHINGTON — Millions of Americans face the threat of another government shutdown next year that could hit federal workers' jobs, nutrition benefits and more as lawmakers struggle to reach a compromise on spending.

Congress passed two stopgap measures in recent months that temporarily funded the government at the end of September and in November. But funding for federal transportation programs, housing and food plans and other resources will expire on Jan. 19. The deadline for the Departments of Health and Human Services, Commerce, Labor, State and Defense comes two weeks later on Feb. 2.

As the nation braces for the possibility of another government shutdown, here's how it could impact you and your family.

How will a shutdown impact American families?

A government shutdown means all officials and federal agencies that aren't deemed “essential” have to stop their work and close their doors. If the government does shut down next year, thousands of federal employees would be furloughed.

"Essential" federal workers, which ranges from air traffic controllers to emergency personnel in national parks, would work without pay, but they would receive backpay once a shutdown ends. Some subcontractors for the government could be out of work and would not receive backpay.

A shutdown can also have significant impacts on Americans who don't work for the federal government. For example, some food assistance benefits could be delayed, and certain food safety inspections could be put on pause.

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack warned in a press briefing in September that, if a shutdown does occur, funding for WIC – or the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children – could be impacted immediately.

Depending on a person's location, they could also lose access to HeadStart programs for childcare.

Will lawmakers avoid a shutdown?

At this point, the path to meet both the Jan. 19 and Feb. 2 deadlines are rocky.

When lawmakers return to Washington next month, they will either have to finish passing spending bills to keep the government's doors open or approve another temporary deal to avoid a shutdown.

However, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who passed the latest funding extension in the House with more Democratic votes than Republican ones, faces continued infighting among GOP officials.

Lawmakers are also struggling to pass an international aid package to support Ukraine and Israel and negotiate a border security plan at the same time. 2024 will mark the start of a busy year as lawmakers try to dodge another government shutdown.

