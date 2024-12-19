Congress races to avert government shutdown but Trump, Musk threaten to derail compromise

Congress raced to avert a government shutdown as soon as the weekend with a sprawling stopgap spending bill that includes billions in hurricane and farm aid, but the measure was thrown into doubt Wednesday when President-elect Donald Trump and first buddy Elon Musk threatened to derail it.

The bipartisan deal centers around a continuing resolution to keep the government funded at a current levels through mid-March when Republican leaders who control all three branches of government can try to pass their own budget.

New spending in the end-of-year package includes $100 billion in aid for those hit by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, $10 billion for farmers, money to rebuild the Baltimore bridge destroyed in a shipping accident and other budgetary goodies designed to win votes from Republicans and Democrats alike.

But the bill hit high-profile turbulence when Musk, the world’s richest man and a key ally of Trump, attacked the “criminal” measure on social media, arguing the 1,547-page document is full of “pork.”

“Any member of the House or Senate who votes for this outrageous spending bill deserves to be voted out in 2 years!” Musk, who has been tapped to run the new budget-cutting Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, posted on X.

Trump himself derided the bill as a wasteful “giveaway” to Democrats even though he has expressed strong support for House Speaker Mike Johnson, the architect of the spending proposal.

“We should pass a streamlined spending bill that doesn’t give ... the Democrats everything they want,” read a statement from the incoming president and Vice President-elect JD Vance.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who supports the deal, said Republicans will take the political blame if they pull the plug on it and cause a partial shutdown over the holidays.

“You break the bipartisan agreement, you own the consequences that follow,” Jeffries warned in an X post.

If it survives, the measure would prevent a partial government shutdown set to begin after midnight Eastern time Friday night. It would kick final decisions on this budget year’s spending levels to a new Republican-led Congress and Trump. The continuing resolution generally continues current spending levels for agencies.

Passage of the measure is one of the final actions lawmakers will consider this week before adjourning for the holidays and making way for the next Congress.

The compromise with Democrats follows the same playbook Johnson has resorted to several times since Republicans took control of the House two years ago with only a slim majority.

With some conservatives unwilling to vote for what they call wasteful government spending bills, Johnson has repeatedly been forced to get help from Jeffries to pass them with large-scale support from across the aisle.

That strategy means Johnson has to make major concessions to Democrats on a host of spending issues and has to avoid inserting right-wing “poison pills” like anti-abortion or other policy edicts.

Conservative Republicans quickly cried foul about the new bill and close to half the GOP caucus is expected to vote against it. Some budget hawks object to any new spending without broad budget reforms that are opposed by others because they could cause painful cuts to popular programs.

But enough Democrats will likely back it, allowing it to move on to the Senate for final passage.