Congress is ready to certify Trump's election win, but his Jan. 6 legacy hangs over the day

LISA MASCARO
Updated ·7 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Congress convenes Monday during a snowstorm to certify President-elect Donald Trump's election, the legacy of Jan. 6 hangs over the proceedings with an extraordinary fact: The candidate who tried to overturn the previous election won this time and is legitimately returning to power.

Lawmakers are arriving under the tightest national security level possible. Layers of tall black fencing flank the U.S. Capitol complex in a stark reminder of what happened four years ago, when a defeated Trump sent his mob to “fight like hell” in what became the most gruesome attack on the seat of American democracy in 200 years.

No violence, protests or even procedural objections in Congress are expected this time. Republicans from the highest levels of power who challenged the 2020 election results when Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden have no qualms this year after he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris.

And Democrats frustrated by Trump’s 312-226 Electoral College victory nevertheless accept the choice of the American voters. Even the snowstorm barreling down on the region wasn't expected to interfere with Jan. 6, the day set by law to certify the vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whether we’re in a blizzard or not, we are going to be in that chamber making sure this is done,” House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican who helped lead Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, said Sunday on Fox News Channel.

The day's return to a U.S. tradition that launches the peaceful transfer of presidential power comes with an asterisk as Trump prepares to take office in two weeks with a revived sense of authority. He denies that he lost four years ago, muses about staying beyond the Constitution's two-term White House limit and promises to pardon some of the more than 1,250 people who have pleaded guilty or were convicted of crimes for the Capitol siege.

What’s unclear is if Jan. 6, 2021, was the anomaly, the year Americans violently attacked their own government, or if this year's expected calm becomes the outlier. The U.S. is struggling to cope with its political and cultural differences at a time when democracy worldwide is threatened. Trump calls Jan. 6, 2021, a “day of love.”

“We should not be lulled into complacency,” said Ian Bassin, executive director of the cross-ideological nonprofit Protect Democracy.

He and others have warned that returning to power an emboldened leader who has demonstrated his unwillingness to give up the office “is an unprecedentedly dangerous move for a free country to voluntarily take.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump said in a Monday post online that Congress was certifying a “GREAT" election victory and called it "A BIG MOMENT IN HISTORY.”

Biden, speaking Sunday at events at the White House, called Jan. 6, 2021, “one of the toughest days in American history.”

“We’ve got to get back to the basic, normal transfer of power,” the president said. What Trump did last time, Biden said, “was a genuine threat to democracy. I’m hopeful we’re beyond that now.”

Still, American democracy has proven to be resilient, and Congress, the branch of government closest to the people, will come together to affirm the choice of Americans.

With pomp and tradition, the day is expected to unfold as it has countless times before, with the arrival of ceremonial mahogany boxes filled with the electoral certificates from the states — boxes that staff were frantically grabbing and protecting as Trump's mob stormed the building last time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senators will walk across the Capitol — which four years ago had filled with roaming rioters, some defecating and menacingly calling out for leaders, others engaging in hand-to-hand combat with police — to the House to begin certifying the vote.

Harris will preside over the counting, as is the requirement for the vice president, and certify her own defeat — much the way Democrat Al Gore did in 2001 and Republican Richard Nixon in 1961.

She will stand at the dais where then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi was abruptly rushed to safety last time as the mob closed in and lawmakers fumbled to put on gas masks and flee, and shots rang out as police killed Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter trying to climb through a broken glass door toward the chamber.

The House chaplain, Margaret Kibben, who delivered a prayer during the mayhem four years ago, gave a simple request as the chamber opened to “shine your light in the darkness.”

There are new procedural rules in place in the aftermath of what happened four years ago, when Republicans parroting Trump’s lie that the election was fraudulent challenged the results their own states had certified.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under changes to the Electoral Count Act, it now requires one-fifth of lawmakers, instead of just one in each chamber, to raise any objections to election results. With security as tight as it is for the Super Bowl or the Olympics, law enforcement is on high alert for intruders. No tourists will be allowed.

But none of that is expected to be necessary.

Republicans, who met with Trump behind closed doors at the White House before Jan. 6, 2021, to craft a complex plan to challenge his election defeat, have accepted his win this time.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., who led the House floor challenge in 2021, said people at the time were so astonished by the election’s outcome and there were “lots of claims and allegations.”

This time, he said, “I think the win was so decisive.... It stifled most of that.”

Democrats, who have raised symbolic objections in the past, including during the disputed 2000 election that Gore lost to George W. Bush and ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, have no intention of objecting. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has said the Democratic Party is not “infested” with election denialism.

“There are no election deniers on our side of the aisle,” Jeffries said on the first day of the new Congress, to applause from Democrats in the chamber.

“You see, one should love America when you win and when you lose. That's the patriotic thing to do,” Jeffries said.

Last time, far-right militias helped lead the mob to break into the Capitol in a war-zone-like scene. Officers have described being crushed and pepper-sprayed and beaten with Trump flag poles, “slipping in other people's blood.”

Leaders of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been convicted of seditious conspiracy and sentenced to lengthy prison terms. Many others faced prison, probation, home confinement or other penalties.

Democrats issued statements decrying the day, but many Republicans held firm in their views. Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia posted Monday morning about the “thousands of peaceful grandmothers” at the Capitol that day. He said he was thankful that Trump has promised pardons.

Trump was impeached by the House on the charge of inciting an insurrection that day but was acquitted by the Senate. At the time, GOP leader Mitch McConnell blamed Trump for the siege but said his culpability was for the courts to decide.

Federal prosecutors subsequently issued a four-count indictment of Trump for working to overturn the election, including for conspiracy to defraud the United States, but special counsel Jack Smith was forced to pare back the case once the Supreme Court ruled that a president has broad immunity for actions taken in office.

Smith last month withdrew the case after Trump won reelection, adhering to Justice Department guidelines that sitting presidents cannot be prosecuted.

Biden, in one of his outgoing acts, awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal to Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who had been the chair and vice chair of the congressional committee that conducted an investigation into Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump has said those who worked on the Jan. 6 committee should be locked up.

___

Associated Press writers Fatima Hussein and Ashraf Khalil contributed to this report.

Latest Stories

  • Biden says Americans shouldn't forget the 2021 Capitol attack but there won't be a repeat this time

    President Joe Biden is decrying what he calls an “unrelenting effort” to downplay a mob of Donald Trump supporters overrunning the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block certification of the 2020 election — seeking to contrast that day's chaos with what he promises will be an orderly transition returning Trump to power for a second term. In an opinion piece published Sunday in The Washington Post, Biden recalled Jan. 6, 2021, writing that “violent insurrectionists attacked the Capitol.” “We should be proud that our democracy withstood this assault," Biden wrote.

  • Lawmakers brace for Trump's promised Jan. 6 pardons. Some are urging restraint

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The fourth anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has a new focus as lawmakers brace for the prospect that President-elect Donald Trump may soon pardon many of the more than 1,500 people charged with crimes for their actions related to the riot.

  • Harris will oversee certification of her defeat to Trump four years after he sparked Capitol attack

    Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday is set to preside over the certification of her defeat to Donald Trump four years after he tried to stop the very process that will now return him to the White House. In a video message, Harris described her role as a “sacred obligation” to ensure the peaceful transfer of power. Harris will be joining a short list of other vice presidents to oversee the ceremonial confirmation of their election loss as part of their role of presiding over the Senate.

  • Biden urges Americans to never forget Jan. 6 attack: 'Cannot allow the truth to be lost'

    President Biden warned that there is an "unrelenting" effort to rewrite, or erase, the history of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Trump wants swift action in Congress whether in one bill or two

    WASHINGTON -President-elect Donald Trump wants Congress to pass his agenda of cutting taxes, tightening border entries and boosting fossil fuel production as swiftly as possible, whether in one bill or two, he said on Monday. Trump, who takes office in two weeks, said on Sunday that his fellow Republicans in Congress could cover the cost of his priorities — which could amount to trillions of dollars — by raising tariffs on imported goods. Republicans who control both chambers of Congress by narrow majorities have been weighing a complex legislative strategy that could allow them to bypass Democratic opposition to boost border spending and extend Trump's 2017 tax cuts, which are due to expire this year.

  • ‘This Is Sickening’: Trump Slammed for Jan. 6 Take at Secret Mar-a-Lago Bash

    Hosts of MSNBC’s The Weekend were unable to contain their fury over Donald Trump reportedly celebrating efforts to overturn the 2020 election at a secretive party on Saturday night. The bash, held at Mar-a-Lago without prior advertisement or invitations sent out to the press, featured the Republican president-elect praising attorney John Eastman’s role in pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the results of the presidential vote four years ago, NBC News reported. Against a bac

  • Biden Uses 72-Year-Old Law to Give Trump a Slap in the Face Before MAGA 2.0

    President Joe Biden is taking action to protect 625 million acres of offshore areas from future oil and gas drilling, the White House announced Monday, in a move which could frustrate plans of the incoming Donald Trump administration. Biden is invoking the 1953 Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA) to prevent new fossil fuel developments off the East and West coasts of the U.S. as well as in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s North Bering Sea. The law gives presidents the power to perma

  • Harris Sends a Message to America as She Certifies Her Own Election Defeat to Trump

    Vice President Kamala Harris shared a message to the nation Monday as she prepared to preside over a joint session of Congress to certify her defeat to Donald Trump in the 2024 election. “The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy,” Harris says in the video address. “As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny.” “Today at the United States Capitol, I will perform my constitutional d

  • Canada as a 51st state? Republicans would never win another general election

    Canada as the 51st state would doom the Republican Party. If Donald Trump cannot understand he’s taunting useful U.S. allies with annexation threats, he could at least follow his electoral instincts.

  • Adam Kinzinger Brutally Sums Up The 'Entire' Republican Party With Just 1 Acronym

    The former congressman flagged a "concern" for Republicans when Donald Trump's second term comes to an end.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Frets About Snowstorm Disruption to Trump’s Election Certification

    House Republicans averted one crisis last week, but another storm is brewing. On Friday, House Speaker Mike Johnson managed to overcome the GOP’s super-slim majority—and threats from internal defectors—to keep his gavel, thanks to some heavy politicking from President-elect Donald Trump. Failure to quickly elect a speaker could have delayed Monday’s joint session of Congress to certify the presidential election results.

  • Canada PM Trudeau is likely to announce resignation, source says

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly likely to announce he intends to step down, though he has not made a final decision, a source familiar with Trudeau's thinking said on Sunday. The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office. Trudeau's departure would leave the party without a permanent head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October.

  • China fires shot across Trump’s bow with defense sanctions

    China’s decision this week to slap several major U.S. defense firms with penalizing trade measures is being viewed as a “shot across the bow” ahead of President-elect Trump’s inauguration. The move — targeting defense contractors Raytheon, Boeing, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin — adds to U.S.-China tensions heading into Trump’s second term, though experts say…

  • Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: Here’s What That Would Mean for the Economy and Your Wallet

    During his 2024 presidential campaign, President-elect Donald Trump suggested that he is considering instituting a policy of tariffs that would lead to the elimination of the federal income tax. Find...

  • James Carville Blasts WaPo Editor Over Cartoon Controversy: ‘Disgrace to Journalism’

    One of the Democratic Party’s top strategists ripped into the Washington Post and called one of its editors a “disgrace to journalism” after a recent scandal that erupted, of all things, over a cartoon. MSNBC host Jen Psaki initially asked James Carville on Sunday what his view of Rep. Mike Johnson’s renewed tenure as House Speaker might bring in the coming weeks. However, after a quick aside describing Johnson as a “bald-faced liar,” Carville quickly veered off on something of a tangent to lamb

  • Virginia special elections are early test of Democratic enthusiasm after Trump victory

    Two months after Democrats were locked out of power at the federal level, a pair of special elections in a part of northern Virginia where Donald Trump dramatically improved his performance in November will offer the first signs of how voters view the political landscape as the president-elect prepares to return to office.

  • Canadian dollar jumps on Trudeau and tariff reports

    The Canadian dollar rose to a near three-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as investors weighed the potential for Canada's economy to escape broad-based U.S. tariffs and a report that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would resign. The loonie was trading 0.7% higher at 1.4350 to the U.S. dollar, or 69.69 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Dec. 17 at 1.4280. Trudeau will announce on Monday that he intends to step down as Liberal leader but he will stay on in his post until the party has chosen a replacement, CBC News reported, citing sources.

  • Nanny Biden's meddling on alcohol reminds us why we'll be better off with Trump | Opinion

    Nanny-in-chief Joe Biden's minions have been busy using government regulations to hamstring businesses and limit personal freedoms.

  • Elon Musk Wages New Capitol Hill War With Blitz of Posts

    MAGA billionaire Elon Musk has called on Americans to kick out over 150 Democratic House lawmakers who voted against a Republican bill that critics said could lead to the deportation of sexual assault survivors. In a series of tweets posted late Saturday night, the Tesla CEO and confidant of President-elect Donald Trump expressed fury at House members who voted nay in September 2024 on the “Violence Against Women by Illegal Aliens Act” put forward by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC). “These awful people a

  • ‘Backbiting,’ ‘drama’ won’t be tolerated in Trump White House: Wiles

    Susie Wiles, President-elect Trump’s incoming White House chief of staff, said there won’t be any “backbiting” or “drama” tolerated in the next administration. “I don’t welcome people who want to work solo or be a star,” Wiles, who was Trump’s campaign co-chair and is a veteran political consultant, said in an interview with Axios. “My team…