Congress set to certify Trump's 2024 victory, 4 years since Capitol riot: Live updates

WASHINGTON − Congress is set to certify Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 presidential election on Monday, an important ceremony before the president-elect returns to power on January 20.

Vice President Kamala Harris is presiding over the electoral count thanks to her constitutional role as president of the Senate – overseeing the process after Trump defeated her in last year's race for the White House.

Monday also marks the fourth anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to block Congress' certification of President Joe Biden's 2020 win over Trump.

The certification, on a snowy day in the nation's capital, is set to begin at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

One of the president-elect's signature campaign promises was a vow to pardon at least some of the rioters, often calling them "hostages."

‘Do not leave town’: Lawmakers asked to stay in D.C. amid winter storm

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Sunday urged lawmakers to stay in Washington D.C. amid the winter storm that hit the nation's capital early Monday morning.

"I hope we have full attendance,” Johnson said during an interview with Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures.” “We have got a big snowstorm coming to D.C. and we encouraged all of our colleagues: do not leave town, stay here.”

A man runs along the National Mall as snow falls during a winter storm in Washington, DC on January 6, 2025. Dangerous wintry conditions are effecting a large swath of the central and eastern U.S.

The Electoral Count Act requires Congress to certify presidential results on January 6 at 1 p.m., Johnson said.

“Whether we're in a blizzard or not, we are going to be in that chamber making sure this is done,” Johnson said. “President Trump had a mandate, a landslide…we cannot delay that certification. He deserves that.”

–Rebecca Morin

A bat in the corner: Lawmakers hope for smooth proceedings

For the last four years, there's been a baseball bat propped up in a corner of Elissa Slotkin's office.

The Democrat from Michigan bought it after Jan. 6, 2021, when she found herself barricaded inside that office as a frenzied mob of Donald Trump's supporters roamed the U.S. Capitol after overwhelming police. Slotkin, a former House member who began her first term as a U.S. senator on Friday, recalled rushing into her office and frantically looking around for a weapon to defend herself and others.

"It's a day that is seared on my memory," she told USA TODAY. "It was an extremely dark stain on our country's history."

Unlike Jan. 6, 2021, lawmakers say they expect Jan. 6, 2025, to be uneventful. "Jan. 6 is going to be nice and calm," said Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, an avid supporter of the president-elect.

−Riley Beggin and Sudiksha Kochi

Accused in Jan. 6 riot, hoping to view Trump's inauguration

As he fights multiple felony charges for allegedly assaulting police on Jan. 6, 2021, Tommy Tatum of Mississippi had hoped to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration later this month.

Prosecutors resisted, arguing Tatum could end up face-to-face with the officers he's accused of attacking.

A federal judge agreed in one of several recent rulings by judges barring Jan. 6 defendants from participating in events celebrating Trump’s return to office.

“Tatum’s alleged conduct was particularly violent,” U.S. District Judge John Bates wrote of the need to restrict his travel to the nation’s capital while he’s awaiting trial.

The nearly 1,600 people charged with crimes related to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are counting on Trump to fulfill his promise to pardon at least some of them.

In the meantime, some have had mixed success in getting judges to let them attend Trump’s inauguration.

−Maureen Groppe and Bart Jansen

As Trump awaits certification in DC, reports say Justin Trudeau may resign in Canada

First lady Melania Trump kisses Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau next to U.S. President Donald Trump during the family photo with invited guests at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. Reports on Jan. 6, 2025, said Trudeau planned to resign.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his resignation amid increasing pressure from the nation's lawmakers for him to step down, according to reports.

Trudeau is expected to announce as early as Monday that he would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office, sources first told the Globe and Mail. A source close to Trudeau told Reuters on Sunday the prime minister was likely to announce plans to step down, but had not made a final decision.

The telegenic son of the late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau is under pressure to step down ahead of an anticipated election wipeout for the Liberals. Trudeau has had an often antagonistic relationship with Trump. Trump has promised to impose hefy tariffs on Canada and Mexico once he takes office.

−Eric Lagatta

Jan. 6 is traditionally a brief, no-drama ceremony

One way of recalling the events of 2021 might be to compare what took place on that astonishing January day with the brief, orderly formalities Americans can expect at the Capitol on Monday.

Certifying the Electoral College's vote is a perfunctory ceremony.

On Monday, the House and Senate will meet jointly. Vice President Kamala Harris will preside.

The chambers will appoint members as "tellers" to count the votes, weigh any objections − and then formally announce who won.

In 2009, it took 36 minutes to name Barack Obama president. In 2013, Obama's reelection was certified in 22 minutes. In 2017, confirmation of Trump's victory lasted 41 minutes.

In 2021, when a mob violently took control of the Capitol complex, it took 14 hours and 48 minutes to name Joe Biden the winner.

−Sarah D. Wire

Will Trump pardon everyone charged in Jan. 6 riot?

Trump said he planned to issue the pardons "very quickly" but clarified there could be "some exceptions" if an individual had acted “radical” or “crazy” during the assault.

−Anthony Robledo

Biden urges U.S. to remember Jan. 6 attack

A protester supporting President Donald Trump jumps from the public gallery to the floor of the Senate chamber during the assualt on the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.

President Joe Biden urged Americans on Sunday to never forget the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on their democracy and to not allow the history of that day to be rewritten.

"In time, there will be Americans who didn’t witness the Jan. 6 riot firsthand but will learn about it from footage and testimony of that day, from what is written in history books and from the truth we pass on to our children," Biden wrote in an opinion piece published by The Washington Post.

"We cannot allow the truth to be lost," he said.

President-elect Donald Trump has promised to pardon some of the Jan. 6 defendants and last year described the riot, in which four people died, as a "day of love."

−Michael Collins

An orderly certification expected - unlike four years ago

A rioter wearing tactical garb and carrying zip-tie handcuffs clambers across the Senate gallery during the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by followers of President Donald Trump.

No one expects an angry mob this time.

Four years to the day that supporters of Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol and tried to halt the certification of the 2020 election, Congress will usher in a new Trump era on Monday when it gathers to count each state’s electoral votes and officially declare him the winner of last year’s presidential contest.

This time, the proceeding is expected to go off smoothly. No rioters storming the Capitol. No one pushing past police barricades and beating officers with makeshift weapons. No lawmakers running through the Capitol’s corridors in fear of their lives. No sitting president pressuring a vice president to thwart the process.

“I think it will almost be a nonevent,” predicted Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

−Michael Collins, Bart Jansen and Sudiksha Kochi

What happens on Jan. 6?

The House and Senate will convene to count the Electoral College votes from coast to coast and declare the winner of the presidential election.

Since the Capitol riot, Congress has passed the Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act of 2022, which requires approval of one-fifth of the House and Senate to consider a challenge to a state's results, a much higher bar than existed before when any single lawmaker from each chamber could trigger a challenge.

– Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez and Maya Marchel Hoff

When does Trump take office?

The inauguration ceremony will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C.

Around noon on Inauguration Day, the president-elect recites the following oath in accordance with Article II, Section I of the U.S. Constitution:

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

– Victoria E. Freile

