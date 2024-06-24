Congressional Democrats push for abortion rights on anniversary of Roe v. Wade overturned
A Republican lawmaker announced Monday that she will force a vote soon to direct the House sergeant-at-arms to take the attorney general into custody by using a hardly used or discussed House procedural tool.
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff weighed in on the former first lady's absence from the campaign trail.
Critics slammed the son of the former president for a wild new claim about his father.
“You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period,” Hunt later wrote on social media about literally silencing Karoline Leavitt on “This Morning.”
The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) has filed a criminal bribery complaint urging the Justice Department to investigate former President Trump’s solicitation of campaign donations from fossil fuel executives. The former president met with oil industry executives in April and asked for $1 billion in campaign contributions, The Hill reported…
During a two-hour hearing Monday morning, the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's classified documents case pressed government attorneys to provide more information about the funding of special counsel Jack Smith's investigation, at one point remarking that the funding presents a "separation of powers concern." The hearing, conducted by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, was a continuation of Friday's hearing in which defense attorneys sought to have the documents case dismissed on the grounds that Smith was unlawfully appointed as special counsel. Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 40 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials after leaving the White House, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information and took steps to thwart the government's efforts to get the documents back.
Rep. Ronny Jackson was reportedly nicknamed "Candyman" for how he doled out medication during his time in the White House.
Diehl Metal's parent company makes the IRIS-T anti-air system given to Ukraine, but the factory hit makes parts for cars and electrical systems.
Experts called out the callous behavior within the Russian armed forces after drone footage showed a soldier shooting a wounded comrade.
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) will move within days to force a vote on having the House sergeant-at-arms forcibly bring Attorney General Merrick Garland before the House by holding him in “inherent contempt” over his refusal to turn over audio of President Biden’s interview with special counsel Robert Hur. Luna sent a letter to her…
CORRECTION: A May fundraising email by former President Trump’s campaign mentioned him being “tortured” in the Fulton County jail. Due to an editing error, a previous version of this story included incorrect information. Former President Trump’s campaign in a Monday fundraising email criticized his treatment at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, saying he was…
ABC News’ Katherine Faulders discussed how the special counsel scrutinized a previously unreported trip the former President Donald Trump took to Mar-a-Lago weeks before the FBI raid.
The controversial gun-loving Republican is having to persuade voters in a district she’s just moved to that they should help her get back to Congress
Already Trump is exploring with ultranationalists how to serve more than one more term. His party should be called MAGA, for they’re not real Republicans, but instead extremists. | Opinion
The Rahimi decision has implications that go beyond a single defendant or a single law.
At least five people, three children and two adults have been killed, Russian authorities announced Sunday and over 100 people injured where fragments reached some beachgoers during a Ukrainian strike on the city of Sevastopol in Russia-occupied Crimea.
Paula White-Cain says she told Trump that run for the White House would come at a ‘price’
Frank Luntz named one thing that Americans "haven't made up their minds" on ahead of the CNN-moderated faceoff.
Michael E. Mann offered a terrifying analysis of what a second Trump administration would mean for both the American and global fight against climate change.
Conservative immigration groups lead outcry about ‘cockamamie proposal’