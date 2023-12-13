Congressional leaders decry anti-Semitism at US Capitol menorah lighting

Reuters
Canada plans to revive a post-World War Two strategy of using pre-approved designs so homes can be built quickly and economically, in an effort to tackle a housing affordability crisis that has dented Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's popularity. Housing Minister Sean Fraser said on Tuesday public consultations on the strategy - used in the 1950s to 1970s when housing demand surged after soldiers returned home - will begin in January. "We intend to take these lessons from our history books and bring them into the 21st century," Fraser, waving a catalogue of pre-approved blueprints from 1954, told reporters in Ottawa.