Congressman Mark Alford speaks on attempted assassination on Trump

Reuters
(Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday ended Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy, allowing lawsuits for defamation, sexual harassment and other claims to proceed against Donald Trump's former lawyer. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane in White Plains, New York, also banned Giuliani from seeking bankruptcy for one year. Giuliani, 80, filed for bankruptcy protection in December after a Washington, D.C., court ordered the former New York City mayor to pay $148 million to two Georgia election workers who he falsely accused of rigging votes in the 2020 presidential election which was won by Democrat Joe Biden.