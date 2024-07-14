Congressman Mark Alford speaks on attempted assassination on Trump

The Daily Beast

CNN anchor Jake Tapper condemned the United States’ current era of political violence in an impassioned monologue on Sunday, rebuking it as “repugnant and un-American,” after former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt on Saturday.“I keep hearing from politicians this morning that political violence has no place in America,” Tapper said on State of the Union, his voice cracking in his delivery. “Would that that were true. We are living in an era of political violence.”Tapper