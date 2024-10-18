Congressmen pushes for Valley Fever vaccine development with new legislation

Reuters

King Charles, the only British monarch who has spent time living in Australia, arrives on Friday for his inaugural visit to an overseas realm as sovereign, his first major foreign trip since being diagnosed with cancer. The first visit by a reigning monarch in 13 years has revived debate in Australia over whether a British royal should be head of state, although polling shows Australians remain ambivalent about becoming a republic. Concern for King Charles's health has seen the republican movement's founder, "Schindler's List" author Thomas Keneally, accept an invitation to meet a royal couple he says are amiable and relatable.