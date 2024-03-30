Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel hit out at 'hate' after wedding

Abby and Brittany Hensel with Josh Bowling (Facebook)

Reality TV stars Abby and Brittany Hensel, who have two heads joined to one torso, have hit out at “haters” after revealing a 2021 marriage.

Abby revealed this week she married United States Army veteran Josh Bowling three years ago by releasing a TikTok video and sharing a new Facebook profile photo.

The twins, 34, are well known in America for appearing on the Oprah Winfrey show as children in 1996 and have since had their own reality show on US network TLC.

The pair each has a heart, lungs and spinal cord but they are able to eat and write separately or simultaneously. They are able to ride a bike, drive a car and do most activities in cooperation.

They were also born with a partly-formed third arm which was removed when they were 12 and they have had surgery to correct spine curvature and help their breathing.

The 2021 ceremony featured the twins in a lace-trimmed sleeveless wedding dress and the groom in a grey suit.

Now fifth grade teachers, the pair reside in Minnesota, their home state.

After revealing the wedding last week, the pair have said they were attacked.

In response, they released a video - initially showing historic models depicting two headed figures.

“The internet is extra LOUD today,” the message read in a TikTok video.

“We have always been around.”

A second video showed a snap from the wedding. A voiceover said: “This is for all you haters out there.

“If you don’t like what I do but watch everything I’m doing — you’re still a fan.”Neither of the posts details any of the messages or supposed abuse they have received. The Facebook photo gives little else away.