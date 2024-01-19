Conmee landfill could have 20 years left

Conmee Township’s landfill could remain operating for the next 16 to 20 years, depending on “usage and trends,” the municipality said in a recent update about the Sovereign Road site.

Though a formal study of the landfill’s composition “has never been done,” a conservative estimate would put its organic content somewhere between 10 and 20 per cent, the municipality says.

Township council has been mulling a presentation by the proponent of residential composting units that could reduce the amount of food waste heading to the dump.

Other municipalities, including Neebing and Kenora, have offered indoor composting units to their residents on an experimental basis at subsidized prices.

Meanwhile, nearby Gillies Township has been working with an engineering company and the province’s environment ministry regarding a possible expansion of that municipality’s Neva Road landfill.

Gillies Reeve Wendy Wright had hinted last year there might be some “good news” in regard to her township’s garbage dump, which has had an operational certificate since 1975.

Wright said the potential expansion area was “previously unknown.”

Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal