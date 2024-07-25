A Conn. Woman Confessed to Killing Her Husband. She Was Found Dead Hours Before Her Sentencing

The Connecticut State Police said the incident has been "categorized as an untimely death investigation" based on "initial findings"

Patrick Raycraft/Hartford Courant via AP Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi during a Feb. 13, 2018 court appearance

A Connecticut woman who confessed to killing her husband was found dead hours before her sentencing on Wednesday.

Four months after Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi, 76, pled guilty to the first-degree manslaughter of her husband, Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi, 84, Connecticut State Police found her dead inside a home.

According to a news release, the department was contacted at approximately 10:37 a.m. on Wednesday by an individual who said they were at a home in Burlington, Conn., and were "unable to make contact with the resident."

After the troopers responded to the scene, they could not contact the individual inside and called the local fire department to help them gain entry.

Getty Images Stock image of crime scene tape

"An unresponsive female was located within the residence, who was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene. The decedent has been identified as Linda Bigazzi, DOB 10/31/1947, of the above address," the news release states.

Kosuda-Bigazzi was scheduled to be sentenced at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, reports the Associated Press.

Rebecca Lurye/Tribune News Service via Getty Images via Getty Home where Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi was found dead in 2018

While her death remains under investigation, Patrick Tomasiewicz, Kosuda-Bigazzi's defense attorney, said in a statement obtained by USA Today that her passing "was not anticipated."



"We were honored to be her legal counsel and did our very best to defend her in a complex case for the past six years. She was a very independent woman who was always in control of her own destiny," his statement added. PEOPLE has reached out to Tomasiewicz for comment.

A criminal information summary previously obtained by PEOPLE showed that Bigazzi was found dead by police at their home during a visit on Feb. 5, 2018.

Connecticut State Police via AP Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi booking photo

According to a press release from Hartford Judicial District State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott, police discovered Bigazzi's body after responding to a welfare check request from his employer, the University of Connecticut.

"An investigation showed paychecks from the victim’s employer continued to be deposited into the couple’s joint checking account from the time of his death, which authorities believe to be sometime in July 2017, until his body was discovered in early February 2018," the press release adds.

Kosuda-Bigazzi pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter in the first degree and larceny in the first degree during a court appearance in March.

